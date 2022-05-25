AMF temporarily eases its rules in order to support consumers and the industry by allowing supernumeraries to act as claims adjusters

MONTRÉAL, May 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Claims resulting from the exceptional weather event experienced in Québec this past May 21 quickly reached a record high, exceeding the capacity of the individuals normally authorized to act as claims adjusters.

Exceptional measure

In light of this situation, the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") is implementing point 2.1 of the Implementation Directive of the Autorité des marchés financiers pertaining to the definition and exclusive activities of claims adjusters ("Directive") in order to allow firms to use the services of supernumeraries.

In accordance with the Directive and subject to certain conditions, the AMF will allow, from May 25 to July 25, 2022 ("exemption period"), a firm or independent partnership duly registered in the claims adjustment sector to use, for a period of 60 days, the services of supernumeraries who are not certified claims adjusters to carry out activities ordinarily reserved for claims adjusters.

The AMF will also allow, during the exemption period, the value of claims that may be processed by employees working by phone to be increased to $7,500, in accordance with point 2.2 of the Directive.

Consumer assistance

The AMF encourages claimants to contact their insurers to inquire about their rights and follow-up of their claims. In addition, information on the various steps involved in a claim, as well as a description of the complaint procedure available to insureds, can be found in the Filing an insurance claim section of the AMF website.

AMF Information Centre agents are available to answer consumers' questions and assist them with the steps to be taken with insurers.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

