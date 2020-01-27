Excellence Meets Innovation: Four Seasons to Debut New Hotels, Resorts, Private Residences and More in 2020

"An unwavering commitment to service and quality, a strong operating model and alignment with hotel owners who share our vision places Four Seasons in an enviable market position as we continue to grow our portfolio and strengthen our global development pipeline," says John Davison , President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "As we begin a new decade, we continue to elevate the experience for our guests and enhance our product offering, affirming our passionate dedication to excellence and the industry-leading innovation that has defined our brand for nearly 60 years."

Working in concert with its partners, each new development authentically reflects the character of the destination, envisioning new ways for travellers as well as local residents to experience the world of Four Seasons. Recent innovations have included the company's first standalone Private Residences, fully serviced by Four Seasons, in London at Twenty Grosvenor Square, a technology-led development with Comcast in Philadelphia, the Athenian riviera conversion of the iconic Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, and the company's first all-inclusive wellness retreat in Hawaii.

Soon, having just opened its collection of traditional chalets at the foot of the Mont d'Arbois slopes with Les Chalets du Mont d'Arbois, Megève, the company that also introduced the first private jet will debut its first resort with an onsite winery in Napa Valley.

Planned Openings in 2020

Six new openings are anticipated for 2020, including the return of Four Seasons to Bangkok with the glorious new Jean-Michel Gathy-designed landmark along the Chao Phraya River, debuting with nearly 300 stunning guest rooms and over 350 beautifully appointed Private Residences. Also opening in the Asia-Pacific region early in the year is a third address in Japan, in the Otemachi area of Tokyo facing the Tokyo Imperial Palace.

In Europe, Four Seasons will debut in Spain for the first time with a new hotel in central Madrid, an assembly of several historic buildings now fully restored and reimagined, and highlighted by a rooftop restaurant by three Michelin-starred Spanish celebrity chef Dani García.

Long established as the premier luxury hospitality brand in California with seven existing locations, Four Seasons continues to expand its presence in the northern part of the state with the spring opening of its second hotel in San Francisco, a soaring building in the Embarcadero district. Also scheduled for 2020 is the highly anticipated opening of Four Seasons resort in Napa Valley, including a unique collection of Private Residences as well as Four Seasons first on-property winery in partnership with acclaimed winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown.

Also in the United States, a recently announced hotel in New Orleans is expected to open in late 2020 in the city's historic World Trade Center.

2019 Highlights

Planned openings for 2020 follow an exciting year as Four Seasons celebrated a significant number of new openings around the world in 2019, including its first entry into Greece with the rebirth of the legendary Astir Palace Hotel in Athens, and the company's return to Montreal with a stunning and sleek new hotel in the heart of the city's Golden Mile, featuring the opening of the restaurant MARCUS with celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson.

Additional openings included a new hotel in the Garden City of Bengaluru, its second in India; the return of the brand to Philadelphia (located within the Comcast Center, the city's tallest building) as well as a second hotel in Boston at One Dalton Street; a third address in Mexico, this time on the pristine beaches of the East Cape of Los Cabos; the company's first all-inclusive wellness retreat in the fully refurbished Lodge at Koele on the Hawaiian Island of Lanai; and the completion of its full suite of historic chalet offerings in the French Alpine community of Megève.

Looking Further Ahead

In addition to announcing new properties in San Francisco and New Orleans, Four Seasons also unveiled plans for new hotels in Okinawa, Japan; Nashville and Minneapolis, USA; Cartagena, Colombia; and a second resort in Cabo del Sol, Mexico. The company also previously announced new Four Seasons projects in Dalian, China; Makkah, Saudi Arabia; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Caye Chapel, Belize.

Also in 2019, Four Seasons announced plans for a new, fully customised Four Seasons Private Jet that will continue to take luxury travel to new heights as it continues the journey first introduced in 2015.

A Growing Residential Portfolio

Building upon Four Seasons 35-year history in branded residential following the opening of its first Private Residence in 1985, the company continues to strategically enhance its portfolio of exclusive Private Residences in markets around the world.

In the next five years, Four Seasons residential portfolio is expected to double, with more than 90% of all development projects including a residential component. The company's global portfolio is on track to exceed 7,000 homes, affirming Four Seasons as the world leader in luxury property management services. In 2020, Four Seasons anticipates to open 9 new Private Residences including three standalone private residences in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Marrakech.

Four Seasons Private Retreats, the company's collection of designer villas and residences, is expected to exceed 1000 homes over the next three years, allowing guests to rent exclusive Four Seasons homes that perfectly marry residential experiences with the comforts of Four Seasons amenities and legendary service.

