LÉVIS, QC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Exceldor Cooperative announces that its members and holders of investment shares have approved – by 96,8% - the asset purchase agreement signed on May 14, 2025, with Sofina Foods. The votes was held today during the Annual and Special Meeting of Members, as well as the Meeting of Holders of Investment Shares.

This outcome marks a pivotal milestone in the ongoing process leading to the acquisition of Exceldor Cooperative's assets by Sofina Foods, a major Canadian company. This will help ensure the continuity of the Cooperative's existing operations, strengthen its national presence, and drive the growth of iconic brands—such as Exceldor, Lacroix, Granny's, Butterball, and Saha Halal—across Canada.

Over the past few weeks, several information meetings were held with members in Quebec and Manitoba to present the details of the agreement and support them to make an informed decision.

As part of the regulatory steps involved in such a transaction, it will now be submitted to the Competition Bureau for approval. Exceldor Cooperative is pursuing the process with rigor and transparency and will continue to keep all interested parties informed of any developments.

Exceldor cooperative retained the law firm Fasken LLP as legal advisor for the process surrounding the meetings and vote. TSX Trust Company provided independent oversight of the voting process.

About Exceldor Cooperative

Exceldor Cooperative, owned by approximately 330 member-producers in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba, generates more than $1.4 billion in revenue and employs over 3,700 people. Headquartered in Lévis, Quebec, its operations are spread across facilities in Saint-Anselme, Saint-Damase, Saint-Hyacinthe, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Beloeil, and Saint-Cuthbert in Quebec, as well as Hanover in Ontario, and Winnipeg and Blumenort in Manitoba. The cooperative is also co-owner of Unidindon in Quebec and Blumenort Hatchery in Manitoba.

