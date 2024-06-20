Excel Dryer partners with Architecture + Design Master Continuing Education to offer exclusive new continuing education unit for design professionals

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass., June 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Excel Dryer, the global leader in touchless hand hygiene solutions, is excited to partner with Architecture + Design Master Continuing Education, a leading industry resource for architecture and design professionals, to offer an exclusive new continuing education unit (CEU): Introduction to the WELL Building Standard and Its Impact on 3 Architectural Product Categories. Architecture + Design Master Continuing Education is the education division of Endeavor Media, offering CEUs powered by brands such as Architectural Products, Buildings, American School & University and many more.

Colleagues engage in a casual conversation in a cozy office nook, blending natural design elements with comfort.

"Guided by Version 2 of the International WELL Building Institute's WELL Building Standard, this course adapts the forward-thinking insights and methodologies we applied to the recent expansion and renovation of our own global headquarters—which resulted in the healthiest, most beautiful office space imaginable," said William Gagnon, COO, Excel Dryer.

There is no charge for the CEU, which offers 1.25 LU/HSW American Institute of Architects (AIA) credits. To complete the unit, visit Architectural Products' Continuing Education Center: go.exceldryer.com/Intro-to-WELL-CE.

Participants will explore the principles of modern, sustainable design and specification with a focus on industry and manufacturing advancements in the hand dryer, lighting and furniture product categories.

On completion of the course, they will be able to:

Describe how the WELL Building Standard has helped designers and owners understand how interior environments can support the health and well-being of occupants. Discuss the founding principles, framework, concepts and award system of the WELL Building Standard version 2. Explain how the hand dryer product category can help a project earn WELL points. Compare the purpose of circadian lighting with that of tunable lighting. Discuss ways in which furniture can promote human health and activity in the workplace.

About Excel Dryer, Inc.

Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.

SOURCE Excel Dryer

Sue Spiry or Michelle Abdow, 413-787-1133, [email protected]