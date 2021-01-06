Excalibur Data Systems Announces A New Managed Services Offering

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Excalibur Data Systems, today announced their Cherwell Software managed services offering. Excalibur's Cherwell Managed Services is designed to address day-to-day administrative activities with your Cherwell CSM and CAM Platforms. The service is ideal for any organization looking for a cost-effective way to manage their Cherwell Service Management Platform.

Excalibur Data Systems has been a long-standing partner of Cherwell Software. Excalibur provides a broad range of services related to Cherwell, including licensing, implementations, training, and now managed services.

"Our customers have expressed a desire for a managed service to help either augment or assume day-to-day administration of their Cherwell Platform. Our goal is to provide a service that will not only meet the needs of our customers but be the most cost-effective approach for daily administration. I feel we have accomplished this and then some with the managed service plans we have to offer," says Robert Goguen, Senior Solutions Architect, and Consultant at Excalibur Data Systems.

Excalibur Data Systems is excited to share two plans associated with this service, the Camelot and Avalon plans. We are proud to now offer administration services for both the Cherwell Service Management and Cherwell Asset Management products. The service includes such benefits as managing a customer's service catalog and SLA's, managing user security and groups, creating dashboards and reports. Our managed services team will also act as a liaison between your organization and Cherwell Support. We also provide online remote training which can be used as a part of an organization's sustainability model or deep-dive training sessions for admins or end-users alike.

For more information about our managed services offering or to request a demo/pricing, visit our website here.

About Excalibur Data Systems: Excalibur Data Systems is a leading-edge consulting firm guiding organizations through their digital transformation journey. By leveraging best-of-breed Enterprise Service Management technologies, we help create next-generation solutions to optimize and automate IT organizations and assets by delivering compelling solutions for your customers. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Tabitha Ishman

Excalibur Data Systems

724-536-1970

[email protected]

SOURCE Excalibur Data Systems

Related Links

https://www.excaliburdata.com

