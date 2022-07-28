Strategic alliance between two mission-aligned nonprofit organizations will lead the world in the development and implementation of materials joining and allied manufacturing technologies

COLUMBUS, OH and BUFFALO, NY and MILTON, ON, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - EWI, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and CWB Group, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, are pleased to announce the signing of an affiliation agreement that will create a strategic alliance between the two nonprofit organizations and allow them both to maximize their value proposition to clients, employees, and partners.

Effective immediately, the alliance will propel growth for EWI and its stakeholders through significant new investments by CWB Group in current and new technical innovations and solutions in manufacturing processes, access to CWB Group's workforce training and learning resources, and rapid introduction into the Canadian market. CWB Group will create new organizational capabilities through this affiliation agreement, which will allow for further development of innovative technical solutions in manufacturing processes for years to come. It will also support a robust array of services and improve the CWB Group and EWI's capabilities to shape the future of welding and joining globally.

"EWI was actively searching for investment capital to expand its technology and other service offerings in order to compete successfully in a rapidly evolving marketplace," said Henry Cialone, President & CEO of EWI. "Our strategic alliance with CWB Group accelerates our ability to advance our mission of delivering innovative technical solutions that fuel our customers' competitiveness in new and exciting ways, while allowing EWI to remain a US nonprofit corporation."

"CWB Group is excited about the opportunities that will open up for both of us," said Doug Luciani, President & CEO of CWB Group. "The alliance will allow us to ramp up capabilities in current and new technologies and in additional workforce training and learning resources, resulting in new ways to create value for our customers. We are excited to partner with EWI, a highly complementary ally, to develop powerful new solutions for our customers."

CWB Group is an Ontario, Canada-based, industry-supported private sector not-for-profit organization that provides comprehensive, integrated services to nearly 10,000 companies and 100,000 professionals across the welding and joining industry in nearly 50 countries worldwide.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, EWI also has a technology center in Buffalo, New York. EWI offers commercial and government sector clients services related to joining and industrial process technologies, materials engineering and structural integrity, data science, and lab services and testing. EWI also operates consortia that act as hubs for the advancement of specific technologies and industries, all of which are designed to improve public/private collaboration, strengthen U.S. manufacturing supply chains, and make U.S. manufacturers more competitive on a global scale.

About EWI

EWI empowers industry leaders to overcome complex manufacturing challenges and integrate new processes to bring products to market more quickly and efficiently. Since 1984, EWI's comprehensive engineering services have helped companies identify, develop, and implement the best options for their specific applications. Our customers include but are not limited to aerospace and defense, automotive, aviation, energy, consumer electronics, medical devices, industrial products, and heavy equipment. Backed by unmatched professional expertise, state-of-the-art lab facilities, and technology resources, we offer customized solutions that deliver game-changing results. How can EWI help your organization? Visit www.ewi.org or call 614.688.5152 to learn more.

About CWB Group:

The CWB Group is headquartered in Milton, ON, and is supported through CWB Certification, CWB Education, CWB Registration, CWB Consulting, CWB Welding Foundation, and the CWB Association membership; the CWB Group provides a comprehensive and integrated service to the welding and joining industry. With staff and offices across the country, the CWB Group is accredited by and operates under the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) as a Certification Body for the administration of the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) welding-related standards.

