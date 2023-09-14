Evolve Plans to Launch Enhanced Yield ETFs on Bonds and Technology

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve " or the " Manager ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for plans to bring two new ETFs that will seek to deliver attractive monthly income to investors by utilizing active covered call strategies.

Evolve Enhanced Yield Bond Fund ("BOND") aims to provide investors with attractive monthly income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed income ETFs or fixed income securities issued in either the United States or Canada.

Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund ("QQQY") seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index, or any successor thereto (the "Index").

"Market conditions over the past year have been particularly challenging for yield strategies, leading many investors to seek new solutions," said Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. "We are pleased to introduce QQQY and BOND to investors that are looking to earn higher yield in their equity and fixed income portfolios, respectively. These funds are a great complement to our existing suite of actively managed covered call ETFs, by providing enhanced income, tax efficient yield and helping cushion downside risk."

To enhance yield, as well as mitigate risk and reduce volatility, BOND and QQQY (together, the "Funds") will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors. The Manager believes that option writing may have potential to enhance yield and is an effective way to help lower the level of volatility for an investor and potentially improve returns. All other things being equal, higher volatility in the price of a security results in higher Option Premiums in respect of such security.

The following chart sets out the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") ticker symbol for the Units of each of the Funds:



TSX Ticker Symbol Hedged Units

(CAD$) Unhedged Units

(CAD$) Unhedged Units

(USD$) Evolve Enhanced Yield Bond Fund BOND BOND.B BOND.U Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund QQQY QQQY.B QQQY.U

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the ETF has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Nasdaq® Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™, and Nasdaq-100® are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Evolve ETFs. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

