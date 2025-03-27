Evolve Enhanced Yield Mid Term Bond Fund and Evolve Canadian Energy Enhanced Yield Index Fund Begin Trading Today on TSX

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the Evolve Enhanced Yield Mid Term Bond Fund ("MIDB") and Evolve Canadian Energy Enhanced Yield Index Fund ("OILY") have closed initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbols: MIDB (CAD Hedged ETF Units), MIDB.B (CAD Unhedged ETF Units), MIDB.U (USD Unhedged ETF Units), and OILY (CAD Unhedged ETF Units).

MIDB seeks to provide Unitholders with attractive monthly income and long-term capital appreciation by targeting a medium duration fixed income portfolio by investing primarily in fixed income ETFs or fixed income securities issued in either the United States or Canada. To enhance yield, as well as to mitigate risk and reduce volatility, MIDB will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

OILY seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible before fees and expenses, up to a 1.25 times multiple of the performance of the Solactive Canada Energy Top 10 Index (the "Index") or any successor thereto, while mitigating downside risk. OILY primarily invests in the equity constituents of the Index. To enhance yield, as well as to mitigate risk and reduce volatility, OILY will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of the Manager.

OILY will use leverage in order to seek to achieve its investment objective. Leverage will be created through the use of cash borrowings or as otherwise permitted under applicable securities legislation.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube

This press release contains a general discussion and is not intended to be investment or tax advice. You should not act or rely on the information contained herein without seeking the advice of an appropriate professional advisor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF units. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

CONTACT INFORMATION: Evolve ETFs, [email protected], t. 416.214.4884, tf. 1.844.370.4884; MEDIA CONTACT: Keith Crone, [email protected], 416.966.8716