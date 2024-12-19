Evolve NASDAQ Technology Index Fund and Evolve Canadian Utilities Enhanced Yield Index Fund Updates its Website and Social Media Content

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces that it has removed certain content from its website and social media for the following funds: (i) sales communications disseminated beginning July 2024 for Evolve NASDAQ Technology Index Fund ("QQQT") which included performance rating or ranking for QQQT and annualized performance as it omitted certain prescribed disclosure; and (ii) on its website, target yield information for Evolve Canadian Utilities Enhanced Yield Index Fund ("UTES"), as UTES had not distributed securities under a prospectus for a period of at least 12 consecutive months.

Fund Source Description of Removed Content Action Taken QQQT Social media Sales communication disseminated beginning in July 2024, stating that QQQT was "Canada's Best Performing Technology ETF over the past 1 year" and had an annualized performance of 63.54% as of July 11, 2024. The sales communication has been removed. UTES Evolve website In the fund's Overview document posted on Evolve's website a target yield of 16% and 16.44% as at September 4, 2024 and September 30, 2024 respectively, were disclosed. Yield information has been removed from the fund's Overview document located on Evolve's website.

The removal of content outlined above were requested by the Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with the Staff's issue-oriented review of sales communications. No changes were made to the funds' prospectus or other disclosure documents.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing

