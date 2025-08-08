Evolve Announces Changes to Risk Rating for Evolve Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces the following changes to the risk rating of the Evolve Future Leadership Fund ("LEAD" or the "Evolve Fund"), as indicated in the table below. The following changes to the risk rating of the Evolve Fund are effective today, as indicated in the table below.

Evolve Fund Ticker Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Evolve Future Leadership Fund – Hedged ETF Units LEAD Medium Medium to High Evolve Future Leadership Fund – Unhedged ETF Units LEAD.B Medium Medium to High









The investment risk level of an ETF and mutual fund (the "Fund") is determined in accordance with a standardized risk classification methodology, set out in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, that is based on the historical volatility of the Fund, as measured by the 10-year standard deviation of the returns of the Fund. If a Fund has less than 10 years of performance history, the investment risk level of the Fund is calculated using the return history of the Fund, and, for the remainder of the 10-year period, the return history of a reference index that is expected to reasonably approximate the standard deviation of the Fund.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of the Evolve Fund as a result of the changes to the risk rating. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, and the investment objectives and strategies of the Evolve Fund, can be found in the most recently filed prospectus for the Evolve Fund, listed above.

Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. Evolve Future Leadership Fund ("LEAD") is offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.

The information contained herein is a general description and is not intended to be specific investment advice to any particular investor nor intended to be investment or tax advice. You should not act or rely on the information contained herein without seeking the advice of an appropriate professional advisor.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

CONTACT INFORMATION, Evolve Funds Group Inc., [email protected], tf. 1.844.370.4884; MEDIA CONTACT, Keith Crone, [email protected], 416.966.8716