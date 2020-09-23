Evolve ETFs Virtually Opens The Market
Sep 23, 2020, 12:53 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Raj Lala, President and CEO, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve"), is joined by his team, partners, special guests and Keith Wu, Interim Head, Exchange Traded Funds, TMX group, to celebrate the launch of the Evolve Future Leadership Fund ("LEAD") and mark the third anniversary of Evolve ETFs.
LEAD seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified mix of equity securities of companies located domestically or internationally that are determined to be leaders in sectors that stand to benefit from medium and long-term economic trends. With over $1 billion in assets under management, Evolve ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.
Date: Wednesday September 23, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
