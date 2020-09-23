Evolve ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

LEAD seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified mix of equity securities of companies located domestically or internationally that are determined to be leaders in sectors that stand to benefit from medium and long-term economic trends. With over $1 billion in assets under management, Evolve ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.