Evolve ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Raj Lala, President & CEO, Evolve ETFs, joined Rich Goodman, Head of Capital Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF (HERO). Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to long-term investment themes, index-based income strategies, and investment managers. HERO commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on June 17, 2019.

