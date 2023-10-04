EVLO awarded Energy Storage Canada Award for landmark BESS application

VARENNES, QC, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO), a fully integrated battery energy storage systems (BESS) and solutions provider and a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the 2023 Landmark Application of Energy Storage Award from Energy Storage Canada. EVLO was chosen for its ground-breaking and innovative application of energy storage technology in Parent, Quebec.

In Parent, a transmission line supplies power to the town's residents. When critical upgrades to the transmission system were required, EVLO deployed a 4-MW/20-MWh BESS to supply Hydro-Québec's residential and business customers. The BESS is charged at night and used during the day to supply the city while work is carried out on the transmission line, thus limiting the use of diesel generators. Once work is completed, the EVLO system will remain in place to manage peaks on the grid and serve as an auxiliary source in the event of an outage, making the Parent project North America's first fully automated, utility-scale battery for transmission backup power.

"The Parent project is one we're very proud of," said Sonia St-Arnaud, President and CEO at EVLO. "It stands as a pioneering example of an innovative energy storage application that benefits the community it serves while contributing to the advancement of the energy storage sector. It's an honor to see the team receive recognition from Energy Storage Canada for their tremendous work on this landmark project."

Hosted as part of Energy Storage Canada's annual conference, the awards ceremony aims to recognize and celebrate growth, development, and leadership within the energy storage sector from a technology-agnostic perspective.

About EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO) is a fully integrated battery energy storage systems and solutions provider and subsidiary of Hydro-Québec—North America's largest renewable energy producer. EVLO's utility-scale systems, control software, and commissioning, monitoring and system management services deliver superior performance, safety and longevity. EVLO's world-class solutions are backed by decades of R&D and its comprehensive services are led by a veteran team of industry experts passionate about partnering with customers to build a cleaner, more resilient energy future. To learn more: https://www.evloenergy.com/en/

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Francis Labbé, Spokesperson, Hydro-Québec, [email protected], 514 289-3423