Every 2021 Mazda Model Tested Earns 2021 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced the winners of its highest awards for safety, the 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+. All tested Mazda vehicles earned awards for the fifth year in a row. When equipped with optional front crash prevention technology, the 2021 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, Mazda6, CX-30 (built after September 2020), and CX-5 all receive the highest safety designation available from IIHS. CX-9 also receives the agency's top award with standard equipment, and the CX-3 subcompact crossover earns a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK award when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights.

To qualify for the 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK award, all Mazda vehicles tested earned good ratings in each of the Institute's six crashworthiness evaluations: moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. Mazda vehicles also earned advanced or superior ratings for front crash prevention in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and available good or acceptable headlight ratings, while the "plus" rating is awarded to models where good or acceptable headlights are standard across all trim levels and packages.

"Mazda has an unwavering commitment to safety that extends beyond our vehicles, and informs every decision we make," said Mazda Canada President & CEO David Klan. "Having all of our tested models included on the list for TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ for five years running is an external proof point that reflects our overall philosophy and we're proud to share this with our owners and fans."

Mazda's i-Activsense is an umbrella term covering a series of advanced safety technologies which make use of detection devices such as milliwave radars and cameras. They include active safety technologies that support safer driving by helping the driver to recognize potential hazards, and pre-crash safety technologies which help to avert collisions or reduce their severity in situations where they cannot be avoided. Mazda's i-Activsense advanced safety technologies include Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning, Smart Brake Support, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Control, Adaptive Front-Lighting System, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

To learn more about Mazda's i-Activsense advanced safety technology, please visit the Mazda.ca website - https://www.mazda.ca/en/innovation/i-activsense/

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

