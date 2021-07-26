EVERSANA™ expands global commercialization solutions with acquisition of Accelera Canada and its partner companies

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced the acquisition of Accelera Canada and its partner companies Patient Access Solutions, Podium Strategic Partners, Inc., and Advocacy Solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Accelera Canada is recognized as the country's leading end-to-end commercialization service provider, helping more than 50 companies successfully operate in the Canadian pharmaceutical market. The acquisition further propels EVERSANA's expansion of services worldwide, including recent investments in Europe and Asia Pacific.

"We are rapidly scaling our global commercialization services by finding and partnering with the best service providers in every region," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "The Accelera Canada team adds decades of experience navigating the complexity of product launch, market access and patient advocacy in the Canadian marketplace, making them the perfect partner to support the growing needs of our clients."

With this latest acquisition, EVERSANA adds depth to its consulting, patient advocacy, patient support and market access services and further expands its team based in Canada, which includes more than 150 colleagues in Ontario and Nova Scotia. EVERSANA previously acquired Canada-based Cornerstone Research Group in 2019.

"Across our partner companies, we've experienced significant growth over the past 15 years, navigating the nuances of the Canadian health care market. Now with the collective power of EVERSANA, our clients have immediate access to a more comprehensive end-to-end commercialization solution to meet any global challenge," said Michael Cloutier, founding partner & business development lead, Accelera Canada. "We're thrilled to expand with a company that shares our values in client service and our commitment to accelerating Canadian patient access to the latest medical advances."

The company's founding partners and owners, Michael Cloutier, Charles Pirraglia, Deborah Brown, Lindy Forte and Ryan Clarke, as well as extended team members, will join EVERSANA immediately. Legacy brands will be integrated into EVERSANA in the coming months.

Financial details of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

