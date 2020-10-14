Events of 2020 accelerate adoption of WorkBoard's Results Platform with 24 new customers and significant expansion in 27 existing customers in last 90 days

WorkBoard Continues Its Strong Growth Streak And Leadership In Enterprise OKR Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- WorkBoard, Inc., provider of the ground-breaking Enterprise Results Platform and the Results Acceleration methodology for enterprise OKRs, today announced that in the last 90 days, 24 new customers adopted its solution to align, measure, and accelerate results across their organizations, and 27 existing customers materially expanded their implementation of WorkBoard's platform and OKR practices. This agile operating model favored by fast-growth companies has now become an imperative for enterprises of all sizes. Rapid iteration on strategic priorities is essential, aligning on outcomes rather than measuring activity buoys employee contributions as well as company results, and transparency on progress to plan is a prerequisite to success.

As organizations look forward to 2021, many recognize they need a more dynamic, digital, and transparent approach to iterating on strategic priorities, connecting strategy to execution, and teaming for results. Companies must optimize their results with distributed and distracted teams; team members have more obligations at home and less physical connection to the company. WorkBoard's Q3 results show that companies across industries want more flexibility and focus on strategic objectives, easier ways to measure results that matter, and to enable distributed and hybrid teams to make their best contribution to company outcomes.

"We are reimagining the operating rhythm in our business, from how often and how well we align on outcomes to the way we measure and manage to those outcomes," said Harwood Talcove, CEO, Government Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions, CEO Lexis Nexis Special Services. "WorkBoard has helped us improve our results and our competitive advantage in a challenging year."

The CEO of Aprimo, Erik Huddleston, adds, "As I took the helm at Aprimo in August 2020, I immediately brought in WorkBoard to help drive clarity, focus, and transparency on results, even though I've yet to meet many people across the organization. I've used WorkBoard at two prior companies and, frankly, I can't imagine running a growth business without it."

WorkBoard's new customers include 8 large health industry companies, 3 financial services firms, and 5 tech companies. In addition to Ascension, Cisco, IBM, LexisNexis, Microsoft, and Tacoma Power, more than a dozen other customers expanded their WorkBoard implementations.

"The 'future of work' is no longer a mirage, it arrived in March 2020," said WorkBoard CEO and co-founder Deidre Paknad. "Now, virtually every company needs to iterate on strategic priorities on a quarterly rather than annual basis and enable distributed team members to work with clear purpose toward cohesive results. The shift to outcome management and mindset serves both enterprises' urgent need to optimize results in uncertain times and employees' need for higher autonomy and meaning in their work as they face more work-home complexity. I'm proud that existing customers gained momentum through Q2-3 2020 because they had high alignment and high transparency. We're equally excited to welcome so many new customers, a number of whom moved from spreadsheet OKRs to our platform -- results alignment is a crucial process and to function well at scale, it must be digital, transparent and data driven."

WorkBoard's third-quarter results are an acceleration of its strong growth in 2020. After tripling sales in 2019 and announcing a $30 million funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz in January, WorkBoard also sustained its category-leading NPS rating for enterprise OKRs and strategic planning software (Source: G2Crowd). In addition to rising demand for its Results Platform, there is also very high demand for WorkBoard's OKR Coach Certification program. WorkBoard certified 650 new OKR coaches in Q3 on top of more than 2,000 coaches that previously graduated from the program.



