Eventex names Creative Group's Ellie MacPherson to the Top 100 Most Influential People in the Event Industry list

Creative Group, a Leading Meeting, Incentive and Recognition Company, is Honoured that Eventex has named Ellie MacPherson, SVP of Operations in Canada, to their Top 100 Most Influential People in the Events Industry.

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company, announced that Ellie MacPherson, SVP of Operations in Canada, was named to the Top 100 Most Influential People in the Events Industry by Eventex.

Those selected are people that left a mark on the events world with their creativity, vision, and capacity for innovation. We are especially proud of Ellie's accomplishments because the inductees are chosen by members of the industry. "I'm so thrilled to be recognized among such a diverse and esteemed group of industry colleagues, who are now, more than ever, rising to the challenges our industry faces," said MacPherson.

Terry Manion, Senior Vice President, Business Development Canada, Creative Group, added, "We are so proud of Ellie's contributions as a thought leader in our industry. This kind of recognition is so relevant, especially now as companies in our market continue to reinvent themselves and forge ahead with new products and innovations during this global pandemic."

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honoured with Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 200 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in Detroit, Denver, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com

