First-ever INfinity Prize to be awarded to a Canadian social enterprise providing meaningful and sustainable employment for neurodivergent people

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Next Wednesday, October 25, the Azrieli Foundation will present the first annual INfinity Prize to a Canadian social enterprise for outstanding leadership in employing neurodiverse talent.

The event will bring together experts in inclusive employment and social impact, members of the business community, leaders with experience employing neurodiverse talent, and people in the neurodivergent community.

Finalists Goodness Gift , La Cuisine Collective Hochelaga/de Maisonneuve and Zera Café will pitch their businesses to a panel of experts in a format similar to that of CBC's Dragons Den. Former Canadian "Dragon" Jim Treliving will be one of the panel experts at the live event.

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



LOCATION Arcadian Court, 401 Bay St., 8th floor, Toronto, ON



AVAILABLE FOR COMMENT Azrieli Foundation and Advisory Council Members: - Naomi Azrieli, Chair and CEO, Azrieli Foundation - Don Gallant, Director of Ready, Willing & Able - Luan Tolosa, entrepreneur expert in social impact

Judges: - Garth Johnson, CEO, Auticon Canada - Caroline von Hirschberg, Co-CEO, Spring Activator - Erica Barbosa, Global Head of Innovation, SecondMuse Capital - Wanda Deschamps, Founder, Liberty Co. - Jim Treliving, former Dragon on CBC's Dragons' Den - Varun Chandak, Founder and President, Access to Success Organization



About the Azrieli Foundation

With a firm belief that everyone has a contribution to make, the Azrieli Foundation has been opening doors, breaking ground, and nurturing networks for more than 30 years. The Foundation – the largest non-corporate foundation in Canada – funds institutions and operates programs in Canada and Israel. Learn more: https://azrielifoundation.org/

