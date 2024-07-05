MONTREAL, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - EvenemenCiel Agency (www.evenemenciel.ca), a leader in the organization of corporate, announced the acquisition of Mina Martini (www.minamartini.com), an award-winning event agency with hundreds of successful events to its credit across North America. This acquisition brings together two of the most respected names in the event industry, creating a spectacular driving force.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mina Martini to the EvenemenCiel family, as the company shares our dedication to excellence and passion for innovation," said Sergina Guéry, President of EvenemenCiel Agency. "By joining forces, we will not only strengthen our ability to produce events of exceptional quality, but also push the boundaries of creativity and impact we can offer our customers. This exciting step will enable us to transform the event experience into something even more extraordinary."

"This transition is a proud accomplishment for us, and I'm confident that Mina Martini will benefit greatly from the influx of skills from the EvenemenCiel team, which is driven by new trends and the constant desire to surpass themselves: values that are at the heart of our corporate mission," said Dominique Kennan, President of Mina Martini.

Mina Martini will retain its head office in Montreal and will henceforth operate under the name EvenemenCiel Agency.

About EvenemenCiel

Founded in 2016, Agence EvenemenCiel is a leader in the organization and management of corporate, charitable and private events. Each event is a work of art that tells a story, evokes an emotion, etches a memory. Composed of creative artists, the company has over 15 years' experience in producing conferences, conventions, symposiums, galas, launches and other types of events throughout Quebec, Canada and internationally. The company is renowned for its commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Mina Martini

Mina Martini is an agency specializing in the production of special events, whose excellent reputation is attributed to its creative intuition, strategic thinking, highly personalized service and skillful execution. Founded in 2003, the agency has consecutively won over local, Canadian and international markets, and has seen its expertise recognized 8 times nationally at the prestigious Canadian Special Events Awards.

