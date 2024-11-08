Even more organizations adopting Canada's voluntary code of conduct on artificial intelligence development

Organizations from across the country signed on to develop and manage generative AI systems safely and responsibly

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform our lives for the better, helping us discover new advancements in medicine, unlocking growth in our economy, and making our jobs and lives better. The Government of Canada is making sure that AI is safely and responsibly developed and is working with leading Canadian tech companies to make sure Canadians can have confidence in the AI solutions that will keep Canada competitive.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, is pleased to announce that 10 additional organizations have signed on to Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems:

CNIB

Dayforce Canada Ltd.

Dimonoff Inc.

Geotab Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Interac Corp.

Nuvei

SAP Canada

TELUS Digital

Workday

In signing on to the voluntary code of conduct, these organizations are committing to support the ongoing development of a safe and responsible AI ecosystem in Canada. They join 30 other signatories that have pledged to adopt the measures identified in the code when developing and managing advanced generative AI systems.

The government continues to take a leadership role in AI, committing $2.4 billion in Budget 2024 to help secure Canada's AI advantage. Measures include investing in compute capacity and infrastructure, accelerating AI adoption by Canadian businesses, creating a new Canadian AI Safety Institute as well as supporting workers through skills training.

Quotes

"Artificial intelligence is changing the world, and it is vital that Canada remain at the forefront to create an ecosystem that encourages the safe and responsible use of AI. Our government is committed to ensuring Canadians and Canadian businesses can take advantage of this evolving technology while also being protected from its risks. It is excellent news that so many organizations have signed on to the voluntary code of conduct to help build trust and safety as our AI industry grows."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"As a conscientious leader and contributor to the digital economy, TELUS Digital recognizes our responsibility to consider the broader, enduring impact of our work with AI and other transformational technologies. In that regard, we are dedicated to upholding the standards outlined in Canada's voluntary AI code of conduct to help guide our approach to AI design, implementation, deployment and governance as we explore new use cases for AI within our business, in support of our clients' goals, and to improve the human experience."

– Tobias Dengel, President, TELUS Digital Solutions

"At Interac Corp., we leverage advanced AI tools and technologies to optimize our operations and deliver innovative solutions that drive digital prosperity for Canadians. By embracing Canada's voluntary generative AI code of conduct, we underscore our commitment to the responsible and ethical use of AI in achieving these goals."

– Debbie Gamble, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Interac Corp.

"AI is accelerating innovation, from designing and developing safe, novel medicines to unlocking new energy sources from ocean waves and fusion. At HPE, we believe in the power of public-private partnerships to enable future AI-driven innovations where data privacy, ethics and sustainability are integral to the design, deployment and use of AI. We are proud to sign Canada's voluntary generative AI code of conduct that establishes important guiding principles to empower a new era of AI responsibly to mitigate risk."

– Trish Damkroger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, HPC and AI Infrastructure Solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Quick facts

Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems was launched in 2023.

Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems was launched in 2023. The Code was developed based on the input received from a cross-section of stakeholders through engagements and consultation on the development of a Canadian code of practice for generative AI systems. The government has published a summary of feedback received during the consultation.

The Government of Canada is taking significant steps toward ensuring that AI technology evolves responsibly and safely. One of those steps is proposing the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), which was introduced in June 2022 as part of Bill C-27, the Digital Charter Implementation Act.

is taking significant steps toward ensuring that AI technology evolves responsibly and safely. One of those steps is proposing the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), which was introduced in June 2022 as part of Bill C-27, the Digital Charter Implementation Act. AIDA is designed to promote the responsible design, development and use of AI systems in Canada's private sector, with a focus on systems with the greatest impact on health, safety and human rights (high-impact systems) as well as general-purpose systems.

private sector, with a focus on systems with the greatest impact on health, safety and human rights (high-impact systems) as well as general-purpose systems. Since the introduction of Bill C-27, the government has engaged extensively with stakeholders on AIDA and will continue to seek the advice of Canadians, experts and international partners on the novel challenges posed by emerging AI technologies.

Bill C-27 was adopted at second reading in the House of Commons in April 2023 and is currently being studied by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Audrey Milette, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]