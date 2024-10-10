EVAS Unifor members vote unanimously in favour of strike vote

GANDER, NL, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Pilots at the Exploits Valley Air Services (EVAS), represented by Unifor Local 2002, have voted 100% in favour strike action if a fair collective agreement cannot be reached with the company.

"Our members are highly skilled and valued workers in the sky," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "They deserve to be shown respect and paid a fair wage."

The vote took place on Oct. 8 and 9 online to grant the bargaining committee a strike mandate.

The strike deadline is 12:01 a.m. Oct. 22, 2024. The union has agreed to meet on Oct. 21 with the conciliator. The company has yet to respond.

EVAS is a small airline based in Gander, Nfld., that transports cargo and helps with evacuations (medevac). The 18 Unifor members work as captains and first officers.

The key issues surrounding this dispute include fair compensation to close the wage gap that exists with other airlines doing relative work, working conditions, scheduling protections and improved work-life balance because of the company's problems with recruitment.

"While our goal remains to reach a negotiated settlement without disruption, this vote demonstrates our members' resolve to secure a collective agreement recognizing their essential contributions to EVAS Air," said Unifor Local 2002 President Tammy Moore.

"The bargaining committee remains fully committed to good faith negotiations and will continue to keep the membership informed of any developments."

