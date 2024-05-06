Four groundbreaking technological innovations, currently in development in these laboratories, will address antibiotic resistance and improve global food supply

LAVAL, QC, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - EVAH Corp. (« EVAH ») officially launches its new laboratories today in the heart of Laval's biotechnology hub, in the presence of Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development, and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal region, Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region, Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval, as well as Michel Fortin, CEO of EVAH, and the company's scientists, collaborators, investors and managers.

The Quebec-based company holds a leading position in the field of animal health. Indeed, EVAH's expertise is recognized and aligns with the United Nations' One Health approach, which acknowledges the link between human health, animal health, and the environment. With these new laboratories and tailored facilities, EVAH will continue its advancements in research and development, which are at the forefront of technological advancements in animal health, on a Quebec, Canadian, and global scale.

"Thanks to companies like EVAH, which have received support from the BioMed Propulsion program, we are boosting our economy and fostering innovation. The life sciences industry continues to stand out for its cutting-edge research, while strengthening our competitiveness on the international stage," stated Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development, and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal region.

"The inauguration of scientific laboratories in Laval marks a decisive turning point for our region. Thanks to strategic investments such as the one granted to EVAH, we are shaping a future in which Laval stands out not only as a biotechnology innovation hub, but also as an example of sustainable prosperity," said Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region.

"The opening of these new laboratories marks a significant milestone for EVAH and the achievement of its mission. These cutting-edge laboratories will allow us to push the boundaries of our experimentation and reach the eagerly anticipated commercialization stage. These modern facilities will also serve as a technological showcase for our investors and collaborators from Quebec, Canada, and around the world, highlighting EVAH's advancements and potential in the sector. Our goal is to help feed the planet in a sustainable way," stated Michel Fortin, co-founder of EVAH and CEO of the company.

An experienced team with a strong track record

EVAH takes pride in its commitment to diversity, valuing the unique perspectives and experiences of each team member. With a workforce of 30 highly specialized individuals our multicultural team greatly enriches the work environment. Diversity being a core value for us, women make up over 77% of our dedicated staff.

EVAH's projects drive innovation in key sectors.

Its four research and development projects will have a positive impact on three regions: the agri-food zone of Saint-Hyacinthe, the Biotech City of Laval, and the Canadian and global aquaculture industry. With its extensive network within the animal health industry in Canada and abroad, EVAH's team serves as an ambassador for its sector and for scientific innovation.

About EVAH

Evolution in Animal Health (EVAH) is innovating for a better tomorrow. We are a Canadian biotechnology company with a global perspective. Our team of managers and scientists is acquiring and developing animal health technologies and collaborating with research and development experts to bring them to the pre-commercial stage. We are positioned to respond to global trends in the food-producing animal space, tapping growing markets for productivity-enhancing solutions to sustainably feed the world thanks to healthy animal production, as well as address consumer needs for non-antibiotic protein.

