European Union to promote investment opportunities, policy results and innovative technologies at PDAC 2024

TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The European Union and EU Member States, will be present at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention in Toronto, Ontario, March 3 - 6, 2023, booth #931, (South building) for the 7th year.

Following the upcoming entry into force of the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act, the EU presence at PDAC is of paramount significance this year.

The EU delegation will be led by the top EU official Mrs Kerstin Jorna, the European Commission's Director General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, who will present the Critical Raw Materials Act and its aim of ensuring a secure and sustainable supply of critical raw materials for the EU and boosting investment opportunities in this sector.

As newly associated country to Horizon Europe, the EU's key funding programme for research and innovation, Canada and the EU can benefit from new opportunities for cooperation in R&I. These opportunities will be presented by Mrs Marina Zanchi, Director of the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA).

The EU presence and activities planned for the EU Day at PDAC 2024 focus on:

Taking stock of the achievements of the Canada-EU Strategic Partnership on raw materials since 2021;

Fostering investment opportunities in the exploration and mining sector and securing a sustainable supply of raw materials for industrial value chains;

Stimulating EU innovative and cutting-edge technologies for exploration and mining in EU Member States;

Promoting high environmental and social standards;

Enhancing research and innovation cooperation opportunities.

Access to raw materials is a strategic goal for the EU, given its ambition for the twin green and digital transition. Ensuring the supply of sustainable raw materials, in particular of critical raw materials necessary for clean technologies, digital, space and defense applications, by diversifying supply from both primary and secondary sources, is therefore one of the prerequisites to make this transition happen.

PDAC 2024 attendees are invited to visit the revamped EU booth #931 (South Building) and attend the two sessions organized on Tuesday, March 5, during EU Day at PDAC.

In the morning, the EU Networking and Business Breakfast will be opened by the EU Ambassador to Canada, Dr Melita Gabrič, and will feature a short panel where top representatives of the public and the private sectors will reflect on the achievements of the Canada-EU Strategic Partnership on raw materials. Afterwards, speakers from European industrial alliances and numerous EU Member States will present investment opportunities in their countries.

The afternoon session, organized at the EU booth, aims to present the latest developments regarding innovative and cutting-edge technological solutions in the exploration, mining, processing and recycling sectors supported by the Horizon Europe programme.

A Cocktail Reception will close the EU Day at PDAC from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

EU Day at PDAC, Tuesday 5 March:

European Union Networking and Business Breakfast Session

What: Building Sustainable and Resilient Raw Materials Value Chains

Explore how to be part of responsible raw materials industrial value chains in the EU.

Enjoy presentations from a number of EU Member State representatives from Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands and industrial alliances such as the European Raw Materials Alliance and the European Battery Alliance.

When:

8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET

Where:

The InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel, 225 Front Street, West, Toronto Ballroom B (Lower Lobby Level, adjacent to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre).

Registration: Registration is recommended, but not mandatory. Attendees may register in by clicking here person beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET

For more information, please contact: Olga Cutitaru at

European Union Research and Innovation Workshop

What:

Horizon Programmes EU Research & Innovation for Sustainable Raw Materials Value Chains

Find out how can innovation help improve the economic, health, safety and environmental performance of exploration and mining operations.

Participate in our Research and Innovation workshop to learn about research projects and innovative solutions for extraction, processing and recycling of raw materials.

When:

from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET

Where:

The EU booth at PDAC - #931 (South Building)

**Cocktail Reception to follow from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

Where:

The InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel, 225 Front Street, West, Toronto Ballroom B (Lower Lobby Level, adjacent to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre).

For more information, please contact: Olga Cutitaru at

To join the PDAC 2024 EU conversation online, be sure to follow us:

