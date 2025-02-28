European Union to Promote Investment Opportunities, Policy Solutions, and Innovative Technologies at PDAC 2025

EUROPEAN UNION FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The European Union (EU) and its Member States will participate in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention in Toronto, Ontario, from March 2 – 5, 2025, at booth #931 (South building). This marks the EU's eighth year at PDAC, reinforcing its commitment to the development of strategic partnerships in critical raw materials. The focus will be on ensuring a sustainable supply of these materials, which are essential for clean technologies, digital innovations, and space and defense applications, in alignment with the EU's ambitions for twin green and digital transitions.

March 4 will be dedicated as EU Day, featuring high-level EU participation with two key events and a cocktail reception. The European Delegation will be led by Mrs Kerstin Jorna, Director-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs at the European Commission. She will present the latest EU policy developments in the raw materials sector, including the implementation of the Critical Raw Materials Act that aims to ensure a secure and sustainable supply of critical raw materials for the EU.

H. E. Ms. Geneviève Tuts, Ambassador of the European Union to Canada, will open the EU Networking and Business Breakfast. The session will feature three panels where top representatives from the public and private sectors will discuss developments in exploration and extraction in the EU, actions taken by the EU Member States to stimulate investments in building resilient raw materials value chains, and the potential of establishing lead markets for sustainable raw materials.

Mrs Marina Zanchi, Director of the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA) will present successful R&I raw materials projects funded under Horizon Europe, the EU's key programme for research and innovation.

The EU's presence and activities planned for the EU Day at PDAC 2025 will focus on:

Fostering investment opportunities across the raw materials value chain in the EU and in third countries with potential to supply the EU market.

Stimulating EU innovative and cutting-edge technologies for exploration, mining, processing and recycling in EU Member States.

Promoting high environmental and social standards and exploring the creation of a lead markets for sustainable raw materials.

Enhancing research and innovation cooperation opportunities with international partners.

A Cocktail Reception will conclude the EU Day at PDAC, providing an opportunity for networking and informal discussions, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.

PDAC 2025 attendees are invited to visit the EU booth #931 (South building) and attend the events organized during EU Day at PDAC.

EU DAY AT PDAC

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Join us for a series of key events focused on the future of Europe's raw materials sector.

European Union Networking and Business Breakfast

WHAT: Europe, your place for investments in raw materials.

Explore how to invest in responsible raw materials projects in the EU.

Enjoy presentations from representatives of EU Member States including Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, and industrial alliances such as the European Raw Materials Alliance and the European Battery Alliance.

WHEN: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: The InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel, 225 Front Street, West, Toronto Ballroom B (Lower Lobby Level, adjacent to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre).

REGISTRATION: Registration is mandatory. Attendees may register online by clicking here and in person beginning at 7:30 ET.

European Union Research and Innovation Workshop

WHAT: Research and Innovation for ensuring a secure and sustainable supply of critical raw materials in the European Union.

Participate in our Research and Innovation workshop to learn about EU Horizon Europe technology success stories from research projects and innovative solutions for extraction, processing and recycling of raw materials.

WHEN: from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: The EU booth at PDAC - #931 (South Building)

Cocktail Reception

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: The InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel, 225 Front Street, West, Toronto Ballroom B (Lower Lobby Level, adjacent to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre).

