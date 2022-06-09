European Union to highlight its strategic interests and Investment opportunities at PDAC 2022

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The European Union and EU countries will once again participate in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention in Toronto, Ontario, June 13-15, 2022 for a three-day event.

The EU will be present at the event as part of its strategy to secure, sustainable and responsible raw materials supply in Europe while promoting EU cutting-edge exploration and mining technologies as well as high environmental and social standards.

This is the EU's fifth year exhibiting at the PDAC Convention, held at Metro Toronto Convention Centre, booth 337 (South building). Officials from the European Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs and EU Delegation to Canada will represent the EU. This year will see an expanded EU presence and additional activities planned for attendees of the PDAC 2022 Convention with a focus on:

Securing a sustainable supply of raw materials for EU industrial value chains

Fostering investment opportunities in the EU's exploration, mining and recycling sectors

Promotion of EU innovative and cutting-edge technologies for exploration and mining

Sustainable and responsible mining in the EU and globally

Research and innovation cooperation opportunities in the EU

The shift to a carbon-neutral and digital economy will increase and diversify the global demand for non-energy raw materials more than ever. Given the growing strategic importance of raw materials for the EU manufacturing industry, the European Commission is taking actions under the EU Raw Materials Initiative (RMI), the European Green Deal and RePowerEU for a secure, sustainable, responsible and affordable supply.

"Achieving our digital, green and resilience objectives without a secure access to raw materials is simply not possible. For the past two years, we have pursued an ambitious agenda in the area of raw materials. It combines more circularity and increased sustainable domestic production with reliable partnerships across the globe with resource rich countries that share our environmental and social standards.", said Thierry Breton, the EU Commissioner for the Internal Market.

We invite PDAC attendees to visit EU booth 337 (South Building) and attend two informative networking sessions on 14 June, which is European Union Day at PDAC, to learn about business opportunities, innovative and cutting-edge technological solutions in the exploration and mining sectors and more.

European Union Networking and Business Breakfast Session

What: Building Resilient EU Raw Materials Value Chains

Participate in the European Union's business and networking breakfast to find investment opportunities in the exploration and mining sectors of EU countries. Learn about EU cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to improve the performance and sustainability of your project. Explore how to be part of responsible industrial value chains in the EU.

When: Tuesday, 14 June 2022, from 9:00 to 12:00 Eastern Standard Time Where: InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel, Ballroom B (Adjacent to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre)

Registration: Registration is preferred, but not required. For more information,

please contact: [email protected]

European Union Afternoon Technical Presentation and Networking Cocktail reception

What: Horizon Programme – EU Research and Innovation for Sustainable Raw Materials Value Chains

How can innovation help improve the economic, health, safety and environmental performance of exploration and mining operations, and build trust in the extractive industry?

Participate in our technical presentation to learn about new solutions for exploration, water and tailings management, automation, digitalisation and electrification, together with Horizon Projects. Find out about research and innovation opportunities with the European Union, with the participation of leading research organisations from advanced mining countries and funding for developing countries. The EU's Horizon Europe programme emphasises industrial and user drive, public engagement, multidisciplinary approaches and global cooperation to ensure a sustainable raw material supply for the carbon-neutral economy.

When: Tuesday, 14 June, from 14:00 to 18:30 Eastern Standard Time Where: InterContinental Toronto Centre Hotel, Ballroom B (Adjacent to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre)

Registration: Registration is preferred, but not required. For more information,

please contact [email protected]

To join the PDAC 2022 EU conversation online, be sure to follow us

