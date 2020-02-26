European Union to highlight innovative technologies and investment opportunities at PDAC 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The EU is attending the event as part of its strategy to contribute to a secure, sustainable and responsible raw materials supply in Europe while promoting EU cutting-edge exploration and mining technologies as well high environmental and social standards.

This is the EU's third year exhibiting at the PDAC Convention, held at Metro Toronto Convention Centre, at Trade Show North. The EU will be represented by officials from the Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs. This year will see an expanded EU presence and additional activities planned for attendees of the PDAC 2020 Convention with a focus on:

Promotion of EU innovative and cutting-edge technologies for exploration and mining in EU Member States

Fostering investment opportunities in the exploration and mining sectors

EU contribution to sustainable and responsible mining, while promoting high environmental and social standards for mining

Research and innovation cooperation opportunities in the EU

Securing a sustainable supply of raw materials for EU industrial value chains

The shift to the climate-neutral and the digital economy will increase and diversify the global demand for non-energy raw materials more than ever. Given the growing strategic importance of raw materials for the EU manufacturing industry, the European Commission is taking actions under the EU Raw Materials Initiative (RMI) and the Green Deal for a secure, sustainable, responsible and affordable supply.

"Access to resources is also a strategic security question for Europe's ambition to deliver the Green Deal. Ensuring the supply of sustainable raw materials, in particular of critical raw materials necessary for clean technologies, digital, space and defence applications, by diversifying supply from both primary and secondary sources, is therefore one of the pre- requisites to make this transition happen." In The European Green Deal , European Commission Communication of 11.12.2019.

PDAC attendees are invited to visit the EU booth 7123N and attend two informative networking sessions on March 3 to learn about investment opportunities and innovative and cutting-edge technological solutions in the exploration and mining sectors

European Union Networking and Business Breakfast session details

What: European Union for a sustainable future:

Opportunities in the EU's exploration and mining sectors

Participate in the business and networking breakfast of the European Union to find investment opportunities in the exploration and mining sectors of EU Member States. Learn about EU cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to improve the performance and sustainability of your project. Explore how to be part of responsible industrial value chains in the EU.

When: Tuesday, March 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Room 203D Registration: Registration is preferred, but not required. For more information, please contact: Damaris Rozo, [email protected]

European Union Afternoon Workshop session details

What: Open to the World: The European Union's Horizon program for research and innovation

How can innovation help improve the economic, health, safety and environmental performance of exploration and mining operations, and build trust in the extractive industry?

Participate in our workshop to learn about new solutions for exploration, water and tailings management, automation, digitalization and electrification, together with Horizon Projects. Find out about research and innovation opportunities with the European Union, with participation of leading research organizations from advanced mining countries and funding for developing countries. The Horizon program emphasizes industrial and user drive, public engagement, multidisciplinary approaches and global cooperation to ensure a sustainable raw material supply for the carbon-neutral economy.

When: Tuesday, March 3, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Room 206B Registration: Registration is preferred, but not required. For more information, please contact: Damaris Rozo, [email protected]

