EUKANUBA™ Now a Proud Partner of Dogs with Wings Assistance Dog Society

Optimal nutrition plays a vital role in the work of life-changing Assistance Dogs

PUSLINCH, ON, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - EUKANUBATM Canada – specialists in performance nutrition for dogs – today announced an important partnership with Dogs with Wings (DWW). Assistance dogs play an important role in our communities, and their nutritional wellbeing is vital in delivering on their mission of fostering integration and independence for individuals with disabilities. DWW has chosen EukanubaTM to be their official nutrition partner, offering a range of professional diets, covering the full spectrum of nutritional demands of this specialized breeding program from birth through to maturity.

The work of Dogs with Wings is transformative to the individuals they serve, providing support across a wide range of situations. The dogs work with clients with physical disabilities, children with special needs and Victim Service Units to name a few, and provide support to people in their most difficult and vulnerable of circumstances. The impact DWW have on their lives cannot be overstated, and helping to ensure the animals have everything they need from a nutritional perspective is a role EukanubaTM is proud to play. "Like Dogs with Wings, the team at EUKANUBATM recognize the extraordinary power that dogs have in terms of their ability to affect our mobility and psychological state in a positive way," said Don MacIntosh, Professional Division Director for Royal Canin. "And being a small part of their critical work is tightly aligned with our own mission of making a better world for pets."

As the dogs carefully move through the growth phases of the breeding program, their nutritional requirements change significantly, which is where the EUKANUBATM nutrition program is able to play an important role. "As the animals develop, we can support every phase with a specialized diet – ensuring aspects such as brain development are supported – while still providing the dogs with food they clearly enjoy," said Heather Hunt, Health and Breeding Manager for DWW.

About Eukanuba and ROYAL CANIN®

Built on Paul Iams' vision established over 50 years ago, Eukanuba™ continues to unleash dogs' physical and mental capabilities to promote optimal body condition and deliver peak performance. Like its sister brand, ROYAL CANIN®, EukanubaTM is a science-based brand developed by vets and scientists passionate about creating a better world for pets. Royal Canin and EukanubaTM collaborate with expert teams of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world to ensure pets are at the very center of the innovation process. As part of Mars Petcare, these brands provide a diverse product line tailored to the unique demands of size, age, breed, lifestyle or therapeutic requirement, available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores throughout Canada.

About Dogs with Wings

Dogs with Wings was founded in 1996, as a registered charitable organization and offers five specific training programs for certified Assistance dogs; Guide, Service, Autism, Facility and Companion dogs. They are an official accredited school by Assistance Dogs International (ADI) and the International Guide Dog Federation (IGDF). These two international organizations set the standards and expectations for Assistance dogs around the world. They are also members of the Canadian Association of Guide and Assistance Dog Schools (CAGADS). Their head office is located in Edmonton, AB with satellite programs in Calgary and Grande Prairie. The goal at Dogs with Wings is simple: to change lives for the better. Dogs with Wings is a leader in the international community of assistance dog training schools. Their mission is to foster integration and independence for individuals with disabilities by providing them with highly trained assistance dogs and aftercare.

