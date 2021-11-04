ÉTS welcomes the Kaloom-TELUS Industrial Research Chair

"Studies of DevOps leaders have shown that these companies not only deploy new services 100 times faster than traditional approaches, but also fix problems with existing services in less than a day," said Bordeleau.

The DevOps methodology aims to optimize the workflow by creating value for the end user, from the initial idea to the deployment of the functionality. It reduces unnecessary tasks, accelerates the time to market for products and services, and increases their quality. It also builds on the collaboration between the various parties involved in the development of reliable, high-performance products.

"Despite the growing interest of companies in DevOps methodology, it is difficult to recruit qualified personnel because few universities offer specialized courses," said Laurent Marchand, founder and CEO of Kaloom.

Nazim Benhadid, vice-president of Cloud Infrastructure at TELUS, adds, "We are proud to support this new Industrial Research Chair, directed by Professor Bordeleau. This will help companies to be faster thanks to DevOps, and to train the next generation in this sector that is so important for the future of our province and its digital dynamism. The current pandemic has highlighted the importance of being able to adapt quickly to changes and to crises that arise. In this context, the use of DevOps becomes unavoidable, but the implementation and evolution of DevOps processes represent a significant challenge for companies."

Through the work of the chair, Professor Bordeleau and his team will develop methods and tools to measure, analyze, and improve various aspects of the DevOps process, as well as to facilitate its deployment on several types of platforms and in various environments. While ÉTS currently offers two courses on DevOps methodology—one for its undergraduate students and the other for its graduate students—it plans to add more to the current curriculum.

About Francis Bordeleau

Francis Bordeleau is a professor in the Department of Software Engineering and Information Technology, specializing in software engineering, DevOps, model-based engineering and open-source software. He has more than 25 years of experience in software engineering in industrial and academic environments. During these years, he has worked and collaborated with companies worldwide in various application areas such as telecommunications, defense, aerospace and automotive.

About ÉTS

École de technologie supérieure is one of ten constituents of the Université du Québec network. It trains engineers and researchers who are recognized for their practical and innovative approach, the development of new technologies and their skill at transferring their knowledge to companies. Almost one-quarter of all engineers in Québec graduated from ÉTS, which boasts 11,000 students, including 2,650 at the graduate and post-graduate level. ÉTS specializes in applied training and research in engineering, and maintains a unique partnership with the business sector and with industry. For more information, please visit www.etsmtl.ca.

About Kaloom™

Kaloom is delivering a fully programmable and automated cloud-native edge networking software solution that is disrupting how distributed cloud edge and data center networks are built, managed and operated by Telecom, Fixed and Mobile Operators, Data Center and Cloud Service Providers. Kaloom comprises technology veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics, and AI-based solutions for the world's largest networks. Kaloom is based in the Quartier de l'innovation in Montréal, Quebec and in the Silicon Valley. For additional information visit www.kaloom.com

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada's leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

