Eight of the nation's top men's rugby teams will participate in the Canadian University Men's Rugby Championship. The teams who will participate in this event have not yet been determined as the provincial qualifiers are underway, but the match schedules are already available: Match Schedules .

"Our team had a fantastic 2024 season! With ÉTS hosting the Canadian University Men's Rugby Championship in Montréal this year, the team's motivation and results are better than ever. During the regular season, they scored a record of six victories out of just as many matches! The team is confident and ready for the game," said Alexandre Richard, manager of the ÉTS Piranhas' program of excellence.

Piranhas -- TheÉTS Men's Team and the 2024 Champions

The Piranhas had a momentous 2024 rugby season, setting countless individual and team records for ÉTS. First, as champions of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), the Piranhas men's rugby team finished at the top of the regular university season standings with the best offence and defence in the league. But it was by defeating their biggest rivals, the Ottawa Gee-Gees, in a hard-fought final match (19-14) that ÉTS won its first Québec men's rugby title. By winning this title, the Piranhas also earned their first ticket to a Canadian championship.

Quote from Paul Arditti, scrum half and captain of the Piranhas: "Whether I'm on the field or in the classroom, playing rugby as a student at ÉTS teaches me a lot about discipline, time management, and teamwork. The sport helps me maintain balance, and my studies give me the structure I need to go further."

ÉTS continued its momentum at the 2024 Canadian University Men's Rugby Championship. The championship proved to be a truly magical moment for our future engineers. At the Canadian finals, the Piranhas followed up their incredible run by defeating the Queen's University Gaels (23-19).

ÉTS won their first Canadian sports title and became the first Québec university to take home this trophy.

Relive the highlights of the ÉTS Piranhas' 2024 season!

The Piranhas are ready to defend their title and continue their outstanding run. Don't miss this golden opportunity to watch the best in Canadian university rugby in Montréal and cheer on your team!

