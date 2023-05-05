ÉTS, NAD-UQAC, AND UQAT WIN THE 13TH ANNUAL UBISOFT GAME LAB COMPETITION

"IT'S CLEAR THAT QUEBEC UNIVERSITIES OFFER SOME OF THE BEST VIDEO GAME PROGRAMS IN THE WORLD TODAY."

MONTREAL, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - At the 13th annual Ubisoft Game Lab Competition on Thursday night, students from the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), École NAD-UQAC, and the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) won first place, which includes the Best Game Prototype title and an $8,000 scholarship, for their game prototype Soul Shaper. Countless other universities also took home prizes in nine categories and a total of $22,000 in scholarships.

The winners of the 13th Game Lab Competition- École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) with École NAD-UQAC and the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) (CNW Group/Ubisoft Montréal)

Over the span of 10 weeks, more than 150 students worked in teams to build game prototypes around the theme "Arcade." With the help of 39 mentors from the Ubisoft studios in Montreal, Quebec City, and Saguenay, 19 teams tried to impress the jury chaired by Chadi Lebbos, VP of Production Intelligence at Ubisoft:

"It's clear that Quebec universities offer some of the best video game programs in the world today. Quebec's savoir-faire is in good hands with the next generation of students. Congratulations to all the teams for their exceptional work." - Chadi Lebbos

Ubisoft will also offer internships and/or jobs to 10 or more participants who stood out at the competition. Last year, some 30 participants were hired by Ubisoft studios in Quebec.

2023 Awards and

Scholarships Winning prototype Presented by In collaboration with Best Prototype $8,000 Soul Shaper École de technologie

supérieure (ÉTS) École NAD-UQAC

+ Université du Québec

en Abitibi-

Témiscamingue (UQAT) Best Game Design $2,000 Nuclear Rollout Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) École NAD-UQAC +

Polytechnique Montréal Best Art Direction and Production $2,000 After School Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC) - Best Technical Challenge and Innovation $2,000 Arcade Rush Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) Université de Montréal

(U de M) Best Creativity and \Integration of the Theme $2,000 Soul Shaper École de technologie

supérieure (ÉTS) École NAD-UQAC +

Université du Québec

en Abitibi-

Témiscamingue (UQAT) Best Three Cs (Camera,

Character, and Controls)



$2,000 Nuclear Rollout Université du Québec

en Abitibi-

Témiscamingue

(UQAT) École NAD-UQAC +

Polytechnique Montréal Best User Experience $2,000 High Maintenance Champlain College of

Vermont (Montreal

Campus) - Jury's Special Award $2,000 Feline Fortress McGill

University Université du Québec à

Chicoutimi (UQAC)+

Université du Québec

en Abitibi-

Témiscamingue (UQAT) Fan Choice Neon Racer Polytechnique

Montréal École NAD-UQAC +

Concordia University

+ Université du

Québec en Abitibi-

Témiscamingue



The Game Lab Competition was created by Ubisoft Education to help prepare students in Quebec for jobs of the future. Over the past 13 years, 208 game prototypes were built by 1,658 students across Quebec. With the support of 445 employees, the teams also received $176,000 in scholarships. Nearly 300 students have been discovered and hired through the competition.

Universities participating in the 2023 Game Lab Competition

Champlain College of Vermont (Montreal Campus) École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) École NAD-UQAC Polytechnique Montréal Concordia University Université Laval McGill University Université de Montréal Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC) Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) Université de Sherbrooke

