A diversified virtual event and personal mentorship program

aimed at encouraging the next generation of women to pursue STEM

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), in cooperation with RBC, is launching the first edition of G-CHANGE to inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and to encourage them to reach their full potential. In 2017, only 35% of young women around the world were pursuing STEM-related higher-education programs. The time has come to reverse that trend. Women currently represent 18% of the student population at ÉTS, which is committed to being part of the solution thanks to the G–CHANGE program.

This program is crucial in terms of encouraging the next generation of women to reach their extraordinary potential in fields related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. According to Stéphanie Sauvé, Industrial Relations Director at ÉTS: "G–CHANGE is more than just a mentorship program or a virtual event. It also represents an opportunity to connect with future generations and help them find their place. We are now facing one of the most significant challenges our society has ever seen, and we need the help of everyone who wants to make a real difference."

The G-CHANGE program includes a virtual event comprising a variety of activities, which will be held online on November 20, 2020 , along with a unique mentorship program involving professionals from STEM fields, which will unfold over a number of months. The mission of this new program is to inspire young women between the ages of 15 and 19 to present their ideas and to convince them of the invaluable contribution they can make toward overcoming the challenges of the future.

A fun and educational virtual event

The G-CHANGE event, which will be held virtually on November 20, 2020, will be a fun and educational experience for all participants, and will feature a variety of diversified activities.

There are 40 activities of all types to choose from: panels, workshops, conferences, discussions with inspiring female leaders, yoga sessions and others. G-CHANGE is proud to be represented by passionate individuals like missharvey, Laurie Rousseau-Nepton, Chloé Freslon, Pierre-Yves Roy-Desmarais as host, and many others.

During the event, engineering will be demystified under four major themes: health, arts and entertainment, fashion and the environment and sports.

A unique mentorship program

Following the event, the G-CHANGE mentorship program will enable those who are interested to take advantage of one-of-a-kind coaching offered by one of the 25 mentors who have joined the program. These 25 mentors are inspiring leaders who make positive changes in the world every day in their own unique ways, including Laurie Marceau, IOS Developer for Intact Assurance, who wants to help young women find their place, and Caroline Lecours, who holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from ÉTS and who wants to contribute to developing the scientific skills of her mentorees.

Over the course of a few months, through meetings, visits to companies and even summer internships, the mentorees will be encouraged to learn more about STEM, the contributions they can make to society and the STEM-related careers that are available to them.

The mentors are already excited about coaching the next generation of women. Anna Canan, Project Manager at Kiewit construction firm and a mentor, exclaims: "I decided to be a mentor in order to encourage young women to pursue a career in engineering that they can be passionate about and to help demystify the profession. Working with young people has always enabled me to remain current and connected, and to understand the challenges facing the next generation. We are going to learn so much together!"

To sign up for the G-CHANGE program, please visit the website, at https://gchange.etsmtl.ca/.

École de technologie supérieure is a constituent of the Université du Québec network. ÉTS specializes in applied training and research in engineering, along with technology transfer, and trains engineers and researchers who are recognized for their practical and innovative approach.

