ETHNIHUB™ brings the voice of multicultural audiences to Canadian marketers

By 2031, 47% of visible minorities in Canada will be children of immigrants. 350,000 new immigrants enter Canada each year, along with 400,000 international students. It's no wonder the multicultural population in Canada is skyrocketing. How can brands tap into this large, fast-growing, and diverse consumer market?

Insights, Insights and More Customer Insights

"Everything starts with the customer" explains Joycelyn David, Owner & CEO of AVC. With ETHNIHUB™ we aim to connect brands to diverse audiences and help answer their most critical marketing questions."

Since beta launch in Q4 2019, ETHNIHUB has generated insights around topics such as tea preference of South Asian buyers, things that Filipino families look for in a financial provider, luxury brands usage of Mainland Chinese immigrants and Halal food preference among Canadian Muslims. Today, the questions being asked by brands in Canada, on an increasing basis, represent a massive paradigm shift towards diversity in business strategy and marketing campaigns.

Paradigm Shifts and Speed to Insight

"We've definitely seen shift with Canadian brands wanting to engage with multicultural and diverse audiences" Joycelyn adds. "Knowledge is power. But not if it takes months to analyze and then act on. Helping our clients with speed-to-insight was a critical piece of our development and design."

ETHNIHUB recently landed Joycelyn and AVC a spot in Microsoft's Women in Cloud Accelerator. Joycelyn credits the development team Abhinav Sood, Hassan Iqbal and Shaharyar Irfan who worked on all aspects of the UX, front end design and product design.

"Multicultural marketing should be top of mind for all brands in today's market. If you're not talking to multicultural audiences – immigrants and second-generation Canadians – you're missing out new segments of growth," David said.

About AVC

Founded in 2003, AV Communications is one of Canada's leading, full-service multicultural advertising and marketing agencies. Helping brands such as BMO Financial, Western Union, H&M Canada, Arbor Memorial and Canon Our talented team of designers and strategists build emotional connections between mainstream brands and multicultural customers. www.avcomm.ca



