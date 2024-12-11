Canadian, and Then Some: Landmark Study Maps the Multicultural Reality of Canadian Identity

83% of Canadians are comfortable expressing their cultural identity while still feeling Canadian

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - What it means to be 'Canadian' isn't what it used to be; it's so much more, according to a new study commissioned by AV Communications (AVC) and Ipsos. The research reveals a seismic shift in the demographic makeup and cultural complexities of Canada, in which previous conceptions about dominant ethnicities no longer control the narrative. For the majority of Canadians (83 per cent), their Canadian identity coexists alongside their cultural identity – it's not about one or the other.

Part of what makes us Canadian? Being more than Canadian. (CNW Group/AV Communications)

The findings show that cultural connections and diversity now run deep across multiple generations of Canadians, demanding a fundamental rethinking of how communities and organizations engage with audiences in the years ahead.

"Today's multicultural Canada is about so much more than ethnicity or 'newcomer' narratives – it is about a population that is comfortable moving between layers of cultural norms and identities while remaining steadfastly Canadian," said Joycelyn David, Owner and CEO of AV Communications. "Success in today's market requires navigating these layered perspectives and fostering a multicultural mindset."

A New Kind of Canada

Younger and first generations are setting the cultural tone and agenda as they move into adulthood and establish themselves. Fifty-four per cent of Gen Z (18–27-year-olds) and 67 per cent of first-generation Canadians are predominantly not White, compared to 78 per cent of boomers and 83 per cent of third generation Canadians, signaling a massive shift in the country's demographic landscape – and future.

This transformation runs deeper than demographics alone; in fact, what the data tells us is that being more than Canadian is what makes us Canadian. The study reveals 77 per cent of Canadians view cultural diversity as core to national identity, with distinct patterns of cultural engagement emerging:

Cultural Fluidity : 83% of Canadians feel comfortable expressing their cultural identity while feeling part of Canadian society. They see themselves as Canadian, and then some.

: 83% of Canadians feel comfortable expressing their cultural identity while feeling part of Canadian society. They see themselves as Canadian, and then some. Multi-Generational Impact : Second-generation Canadians (46%) show the highest rates of cross-cultural relationships, emerging as crucial bridges and connectors between cultural communities.

: Second-generation Canadians (46%) show the highest rates of cross-cultural relationships, emerging as crucial bridges and connectors between cultural communities. Language Layer : While 97% of third+ generation Canadians speak English and/or French only at home, 51% of first-generation Canadians and 35% of Gen-Z maintain multilingual households, signaling ease in moving between worldviews through linguistic/cultural norms.

: While 97% of third+ generation Canadians speak English and/or French only at home, 51% of first-generation Canadians and 35% of Gen-Z maintain multilingual households, signaling ease in moving between worldviews through linguistic/cultural norms. Content Consumption: 86% of Gen Z actively engage with international content, signaling a new era of global connectivity and cross-cultural appreciation.

"This groundbreaking study marks a significant departure from traditional siloed approaches to cultural research in Canada," said Grace Tong, Vice President, Ipsos Canada. "Instead of studying ethnic groups in isolation, we've uncovered the complex web of cultural connections that span generations. The data reveals that viewing multicultural consumers as a niche market fundamentally misses how cultural diversity has become embedded in the mainstream Canadian experience."

