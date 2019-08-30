Ethanol-fueled appliances pose serious fire safety risks

Public Safety Message from the Ontario Fire Marshal

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Jon Pegg, Ontario's Fire Marshal, is alerting Ontarians to the significant fire safety risks associated with ethanol-fueled appliances, commonly known as tabletop fire features or pots. A fire hazard, called flame-jetting, occurs as fuel vapours are ignited when refueling these appliances that are not fully extinguished, and a flame is not readily visible.

"Ontario has recorded multiple fatalities and serious injuries related to the refueling of these ethanol-fueled appliances this year," noted Pegg. "Since 2016, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management (OFMEM) has conducted eleven fire investigations that involved the use of these appliances."

Ethanol-fueled appliances are currently sold across the province and throughout the rest of Canada. The OFMEM recommends people protect themselves when using these appliances and help prevent flame-jetting by following these tips:

Make sure any flames in an ethanol-fueled appliance are fully out and that it is cold to the touch before refueling

Only refuel when no one is near the appliance

When refueling, use a fuel container that has a flame arrestor.

People are encouraged to contact their local fire service if they have questions about other fire safety measures that can be taken to protect themselves and their family.

The OFMEM has developed a public safety video to inform Ontarians how ethanol-fueled appliances operate, and how serious injuries can occur. To learn more about flame-jetting, view the video (link to video).

