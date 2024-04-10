ETAS and BlackBerry QNX Forge Partnership to Provide the Safe and Secure Foundation for the Software-Defined Vehicle

Simplifying processes for automakers and their suppliers through an efficient re-selling partnership

Integrated solution leveraging ETAS AUTOSAR Adaptive middleware and QNX Operating System

Also includes ETAS' cybersecurity solutions in line with UN-R155, GB/T, and ISO/SAE 21434

STUTTGART, Germany and WATERLOO, ON, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- ETAS GmbH, a leading solution provider for the development of automotive software and BlackBerry QNX, a business unit of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), have signed a contract to jointly sell and market software solutions accelerating the development of safety-critical functions for next generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Through this new streamlined re-selling partnership (extending the existing long running technical partnership between ETAS and BlackBerry), both companies will provide pre-integrated software leveraging ETAS middleware RTA-VRTE based on AUTOSAR Adaptive, and the QNX® Operating System to provide a high performance and safe foundation for the development of microprocessor-based vehicle computer/domain controller electronic control units (ECUs).

Additionally, this includes ETAS' automotive firewall and host-based intrusion detection technology allowing automakers and their suppliers to implement continuous security monitoring in compliance with UN-R 155 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards.

As the automotive industry shifts towards SDVs, proven foundational software and the AUTOSAR Adaptive standard grow in significance to deliver a safe, secure, and trusted real-time operating system and hypervisor foundation. Next-generation automotive E/E architectures will strongly rely on powerful vehicle computers, driven by microprocessor technology. The software from ETAS and BlackBerry QNX provide a robust foundation for data management, communication, task execution, safety, security, and flexibility, which will continue to empower automotive manufacturers to deliver innovative features, enhancing safety and security, and pave the way for the future of mobility.

"This collaboration continues the journey that we undertook five years ago to create the leading microprocessor-based automotive software integrated solution supporting the AUTOSAR Adaptive standard. With this now intensified cooperation, ETAS and BlackBerry QNX unite their competencies to accelerate the support for the rapid technology change in the automotive industry towards the software-defined vehicle," states Mariella Minutolo, Executive Vice President Sales and Member of the ETAS Board of Management. "Partnerships like ours with BlackBerry QNX are pivotal, reshaping the industry's economic framework, and facilitating the adoption of emerging technologies."

"Optimized software and technology integration backed by trusted and established ecosystem supplier sis critical to the long-term success of next-generation connected vehicles," said Grant Courville, Vice President, Products & Strategy, at BlackBerry QNX. "Our continued – and growing – collaboration with ETAS brings our trusted technologies together, enabling automakers to bring exciting, new innovations to market faster and more cost-effectively for their customers."

About ETAS

Founded in 1994, ETAS GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, represented in twelve countries in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. ETAS' portfolio includes vehicle basic software, middleware, development tools, cloud-based operations services, cybersecurity solutions, and end-to-end engineering and consulting services for the realization of software-defined vehicles. Our product solutions and services enable vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to develop, operate, and secure differentiating vehicle software with increased efficiency.

Further information available at www.etas.com

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry .

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

