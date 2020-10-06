ET Canada and COVERGIRL Announce Renewed Partnership with Sangita Patel as Canada's Covergirl Ambassador

Expanded Partnership Continues Through 2021 with a Revitalized Campaign Extending to ET Canada's Leading Social and Digital Platforms

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - ET Canada and COVERGIRL announced today their renewed partnership for a third consecutive year, with Sangita Patel continuing her role as Canada's COVERGIRL ambassador. The latest campaign will include an in-store campaign featuring Sangita, along with a year-long lineup of custom broadcast and digital content. Kicking off tonight on ET Canada with a segment focusing on diversity in makeup, Sangita discusses how it feels to be an ambassador of such an iconic brand that champions diversity in the Canadian beauty industry.

New this year, COVERGIRL's in-show strategy has been expanded to include ET Canada's industry-leading digital presence, with content being amplified on the show's social media platforms and on etcanada.com. Broadcast segments will focus on a variety of topics including holiday looks and celebrating the brand's milestone 60th anniversary.

"I am feeling over the moon to be Canada's COVERGIRL ambassador for another fabulous year, and grateful to partner with a brand that values every skin tone to show that they are beautiful," exclaimed Sangita Patel. "As a proud South Asian woman, I hope my journey inspires this generation to see that no matter your religion, culture or beliefs – you are celebrated. Thank you COVERGIRL, I'm feeling easy, breezy and beautiful!"

Sangita spoke with Elle Canada discussing her feelings on being Canada's first South-Asian COVERGIRL, and her passion on helping to help display diversity in Canada's beauty industry. Find out more about Sangita's role as Canada's COVERGIRL ambassador in the November issue of Elle Canada, on newsstands October 12th.

