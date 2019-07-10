eStruxture Formally Launches New Channel Partner Program

New Move Underscores Pan-Canadian Data Center Operator's Commitment to Offer More Choice for Enterprises Worldwide

MONTREAL, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- eStruxture, a leading Canadian provider of network and cloud-neutral data center solutions, announces the launch of its new Channel Partner Program to support sales agents, resellers, and service providers around the world. Designed to facilitate easier access to eStruxture's portfolio of data center services, the program is open to regional customers and international partners whose end-users are seeking to establish a presence in North America. With an ongoing mission to offer more data center locations, more capacity and more connectivity options, the company is eager for partners looking to better meet their customers' evolving data center requirements.

Created to meet the varying needs of third-party channel partners, eStruxture's program offers two partner categories – Referral Partners and Reseller Partners. Companies looking for a simple, straightforward sales relationship can benefit greatly from the simplicity of Referral partnerships. On the other hand, providers who want to own their customer relationships and build custom solutions, join the joining as Reseller (VAR) Partners. These companies can leverage eStruxture's customizable colocation and network services while being able to layer on additional offerings at their discretion. In this way, Reseller (VAR) Partners stay in control of their customer contracts, support services and mark-up.

"At eStruxture, the concept of partnership truly drives our every initiative and that is why we have created our Channel Partner Program," says Todd Coleman, CEO of eStruxture. "No matter what type of partnership service providers choose to establish with us, we will support them every step of the way. By offering comprehensive onboarding training, a dedicated eStruxture relationship manager and a host of other resources, we are proving our commitment to helping our partners grow in their respective markets. Additionally, Jaime Leverton, our new Chief Commercial Officer, is adamant about the importance of this route to market and has a long history of commitment to channels as a key enabler for growth. eStruxture is excited to enter this next phase of our mission to meet the colocation and connectivity needs of modern enterprises across North America and beyond."

About eStruxture:

eStruxture provides network and cloud-neutral data center solutions designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

