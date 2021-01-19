MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - eStruxture , the largest Canadian-owned provider of network and cloud-neutral data center solutions, announces today the addition of Marie-Josée Lapierre as new Senior Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. With over 20 years of business law experience, Mrs. Lapierre specializes in M&A, financing, commercial law and corporate governance. Prior to joining eStruxture, Mrs. Lapierre was Vice-President, Legal Affairs and Secretary of Investissement Québec, whose mission is to contribute to the economic development of Québec, where she led legal affairs, including the teams responsible for loans and investments, governance and contracts. She also previously oversaw legal at Yellow Pages Limited, a digital marketing company, and started her career at BCF LLP.

"We were very impressed with the depth of Marie-Josée's experience, having worn many hats throughout her legal career. This diversity of experience will be very valuable as we continue on our rapid growth trajectory and expansion throughout Canada," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture. "Her experience with M&A, operational support and process improvements also aligns with the future endeavors of the company."

"I am thrilled to be joining an innovative industry leader like eStruxture," says Mrs. Lapierre. "Since 2017, I've witnessed eStruxture's rapid growth. This growth was enabled by the company's strong knowledge of the Canadian market and its ability to cater to customers' specific needs. I look forward to helping eStruxture achieve new growth milestones and am grateful for the opportunity to join such a dynamic, talented team."

eStruxture is the largest Canadian-owned cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider. Our solutions are designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

