Estimate of turnout at advance polls now available

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ --

Elections Canada has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in Beaches–East York (Ontario), Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia).

Advance polls were open on Friday, August 21; Saturday, August 22; Sunday, August 23; and Monday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

According to the preliminary figures, some 39,500 electors voted at the advance polls in these by-elections.

Preliminary number of voters at advance polls Riding Preliminary number of voters at advance polls in current by-elections Beaches–East York 11,800 Chicoutimi–Le Fjord 11,000 North Vancouver–Capilano 16,700

These are estimates that were rounded to the nearest hundredth. Some polls may not have reported yet.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]