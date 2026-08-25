Estimate of turnout at advance polls now available

News provided byElections Canada
Aug 25, 2026, 16:34 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ --
- Elections Canada has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in Beaches–East York (Ontario), Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia).
- Advance polls were open on Friday, August 21; Saturday, August 22; Sunday, August 23; and Monday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
- According to the preliminary figures, some 39,500 electors voted at the advance polls in these by-elections.
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Preliminary number of voters at advance polls
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Riding
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Preliminary number of voters at advance polls in current by-elections
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Beaches–East York
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11,800
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Chicoutimi–Le Fjord
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11,000
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North Vancouver–Capilano
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16,700
- These are estimates that were rounded to the nearest hundredth. Some polls may not have reported yet.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
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SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
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