Estimate of turnout at advance polls now available

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Elections Canada

Aug 25, 2026, 16:34 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- 

  • Elections Canada has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in Beaches–East York (Ontario)Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia).
  • Advance polls were open on Friday, August 21; Saturday, August 22; Sunday, August 23; and Monday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
  • According to the preliminary figures, some 39,500 electors voted at the advance polls in these by-elections.

              Preliminary number of voters at advance polls

Riding

Preliminary number of voters at advance polls in current by-elections

Beaches–East York

11,800

Chicoutimi–Le Fjord

11,000

North Vancouver–Capilano

16,700
  • These are estimates that were rounded to the nearest hundredth. Some polls may not have reported yet.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

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SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]

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Elections Canada