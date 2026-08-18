A federal seat is vacant in Scarborough North

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ --

On Monday, August 17, 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Scarborough North (Ontario) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.

The date of the by-election must be announced between August 28, 2026, and February 13, 2027. This announcement will signal the start of the by-election period.

between August 28, 2026, and February 13, 2027. This announcement will signal the start of the by-election period. The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the Scarborough North by-election can be held is Monday, October 5, 2026.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

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SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]