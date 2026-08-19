Advance voting begins Friday in the federal by-elections in Beaches-East York, Chicoutimi-Le Fjord and North Vancouver-Capilano

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Elections Canada

Aug 19, 2026, 11:01 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- 

  • Advance voting for the federal by-elections in Beaches–East York (Ontario)Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia) will take place on Friday, August 21; Saturday, August 22; Sunday, August 23; and Monday, August 24.

  • Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

  • Electors can check if they live in one of the ridings where a federal by-election is taking place by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service box.

  • In federal by-elections, electors vote at their assigned polling station.

  • Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

  • To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.

  • Electors can also vote early:

  • Electors in Beaches–East York should note that there is also a by-election under way in the nearby provincial riding of Scarborough Southwest. Elections Canada does not run provincial by-elections. Electors with questions about the current provincial by-elections in Ontario should visit Elections Ontario's website or call them at 1-888-668-8683.

  • Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord and North Vancouver–Capilano by-elections. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact the local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

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SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]

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Elections Canada