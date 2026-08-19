Advance voting begins Friday in the federal by-elections in Beaches-East York, Chicoutimi-Le Fjord and North Vancouver-Capilano

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal by-elections in Beaches-East York, Chicoutimi-Le Fjord and North Vancouver-CapilanoFrançais
News provided byElections Canada
Aug 19, 2026, 11:01 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ --
- Advance voting for the federal by-elections in Beaches–East York (Ontario), Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia) will take place on Friday, August 21; Saturday, August 22; Sunday, August 23; and Monday, August 24.
- Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Electors can check if they live in one of the ridings where a federal by-election is taking place by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service box.
- In federal by-elections, electors vote at their assigned polling station.
- Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.
- To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.
- Electors can also vote early:
- At their local Elections Canada office in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord or North Vancouver–Capilano anytime between now and Tuesday, August 25, 6 p.m. (local time).
- By mail, by applying online by Tuesday, August 25, 6 p.m. (local time) and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply). If they are voting from inside the riding, they can also return their ballot in person to their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.
- At their local Elections Canada office in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord or North Vancouver–Capilano anytime between now and Tuesday, August 25, 6 p.m. (local time).
- Electors in Beaches–East York should note that there is also a by-election under way in the nearby provincial riding of Scarborough Southwest. Elections Canada does not run provincial by-elections. Electors with questions about the current provincial by-elections in Ontario should visit Elections Ontario's website or call them at 1-888-668-8683.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord and North Vancouver–Capilano by-elections. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact the local Elections Canada office for more information.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
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