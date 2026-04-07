GATINEAU, QC, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ -

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in Scarborough Southwest (Ontario), Terrebonne (Quebec) and University–Rosedale (Ontario).

Advance polls were open on Friday, April 3; Saturday, April 4; Sunday, April 5; and Monday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

According to the preliminary figures, some 37,900 electors voted at the advance polls in these by-elections.

Preliminary Number of Voters at Advance Polls Electoral District Preliminary Number of Voters at Advance Polls

in Current By-election Scarborough Southwest 10,300 Terrebonne 18,200 University–Rosedale 9,400

This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]