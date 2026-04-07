News provided byElections Canada
Apr 07, 2026, 15:32 ET
GATINEAU, QC, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ -
- Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in Scarborough Southwest (Ontario), Terrebonne (Quebec) and University–Rosedale (Ontario).
- Advance polls were open on Friday, April 3; Saturday, April 4; Sunday, April 5; and Monday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
- According to the preliminary figures, some 37,900 electors voted at the advance polls in these by-elections.
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Preliminary Number of Voters at Advance Polls
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Electoral District
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Preliminary Number of Voters at Advance Polls
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Scarborough Southwest
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10,300
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Terrebonne
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18,200
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University–Rosedale
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9,400
- This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.
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SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
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