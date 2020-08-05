In the scientific field of epigenetics, it has been shown that only around 25% of aging is predetermined by your genes. The remaining 75% of the aging process is believed to be influenced by environmental and lifestyle factors. In the early 2000s a powerful new class of epigenetic micro signaling molecules were discovered. These small molecules are present throughout the body, and quickly communicate responses to external changes.

For the past seven years, Estée Lauder scientists researched over 80 micro signaling molecules found in skin cells to better understand their role in skin aging. In a breakthrough discovery, Estée Lauder identified a specific micro signaling molecule that is essential to skin's natural repair and promotes multiple vital anti-aging pathways. Significantly, this micro signaling molecule helps skin increase its natural renewal of fresh, new cells and boosts its natural collagen production.2 Estée Lauder's in vitro research also shows that the level of this micro signaling molecule in skin cells declines as part of the aging process.

New ChronoluxTM Power Signal Technology

Inspired by the science of epigenetics, this exclusive technology, including a new patent-pending micro signaling molecule activator, is powered by a proprietary blend of yeast extract, a peptide, and plant-derived ingredients to help maximize skin's natural repair fast and boost skin's natural youth-generating power.

Helps rapidly ignite a dynamic, connected repair network to help promote skin's natural repair processes.

Helps support the natural synchronization of skin's renewal processes so skin repairs at exactly the right time – at night, and maximizes skin's natural night and day rhythm of repair and protection.

Supports skin cells' natural purification process to help address cellular damage.

Helps skin increase its natural skin cell renewal and production of fresh new skin cells by 43%. 3

Helps skin increase its natural production of collagen.4

Fast Repair and Youth-Generating Power

Clinical Results1:

ONE DROPPER

Skin is radiant and plumped with 72-hour hydration

All-day 8-hour antioxidant protection

Skin barrier is strengthened

THREE WEEKS

Lines appear reduced

ONE BOTTLE (50ml)

Skin feels firmer

Skin looks healthy, has a new bounce and vitality

OVER TIME

Pores appear diminished

Skin looks more even-toned

Sensory Results5:

AFTER ONE DROPPER

90% said their skin felt softer and smoother

90% said it absorbed into skin quickly

AFTER THREE WEEKS

91% said skin looked more rested

88% said skin looked plumped and more youthful

85% said their lines appeared diminished

AFTER ONE BOTTLE

91% said skin was left with a healthy glow

89% said skin felt firmer and skin's elasticity improved

New Sleek Glass Bottle

The apothecary inspired "little brown bottle" has been reimagined, and transformed into stunningly crafted premium, recyclable glass, with a sleek silhouette and enhanced translucency gradient for a more 'lit from within" glow.

Usage:

Apply on clean skin before moisturizer, AM and PM.

Appropriate for all skin types and all ethnicities. Dermatologist tested. Ophthalmologist tested, Non-acnegenic.

Free of oil, phthalates, sulfites and sulfates, parabens, mineral oil

Patented until 2033.

Tested on all ethnicities.

Available at all Estee Lauder counters from August 6th 2020: Pricing: 30ml - $95.00 and 50ml - $130.00

___________________________ 1 Clinical testing of Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex. 2 In vitro testing. 3 In vitro testing of a key active in ChronoluxTM Power Signal Technology on 62-year old skin cells over 7 days. 4 In vitro testing of ChronoluxTM Power Signal Technology actives after 72 hours. 5 Consumer testing on 543 women after using Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex for 4 weeks.

SOURCE Estee Lauder Cosmetics Ltd.

For further information: Taryn Fisher - Director Communications: [email protected] - 416 413 5910

