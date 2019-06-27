Estée Lauder Canada Launches New #ShadesofCanada Campaign

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - In celebration of Canada Day, Estée Lauder Canada will launch a new Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup campaign, #ShadesofCanada. The campaign features eleven Canadians of different ages and ethnicities, all of whom have a story to tell about their background and what finding the perfect foundation match means to them.

"We are proud to launch a campaign that celebrates Canadian diversity. Like our country, #ShadesofCanada is a cultural mosaic and a tribute to individuality, empowering Canadians to feel confident in their own skin," says Julie Sutherland, Brand Manager Estée Lauder Canada. "Our goal was to ensure that Estée Lauder customers, and those discovering the brand, are able to see themselves reflected in this localized campaign. Recognizing that Double Wear is produced in Canada, Double Wear truly is Made in Your Shade in Canada."

First introduced in 1997, Estée Lauder Stay-in-Place Makeup remains the brand's #1 foundation, delivering 24-hour wear with a matte finish that looks flawless and natural. This cult-favorite foundation stays colour true with buildable, medium to full coverage that won't look grey on deeper skintones. Available in 56 shades in Canada, women can feel confident that Double Wear is truly made in her shade.

#ShadesofCanada will launch, in time for Canada Day, across social media platforms and in-store with engaging video and display content.

Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup is available in 56 shades at all leading retailers and online at www.esteelauder.ca

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view.

