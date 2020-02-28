Essex Powerlines earns top recognition in local hydro utility awards

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Top-performing electricity utilities from across Ontario were honoured last night at the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) Awards Gala in Toronto. This annual program acknowledges a diversity of key accomplishments, landmark customer programs, innovations and best practices on the part of the companies that deliver The Power of Local Hydro across Ontario.

"Ontario's local hydro utilities work hard each day to deliver reliable electricity and expanded and innovative services," said Ysni Semsedini, President and CEO of Festival Hydro and newly appointed Chair of the EDA. "We're pleased each year to highlight some of the most noteworthy and inspiring achievements that they are delivering on for the benefit of their customers."

The most prestigious award, the EDA Local Distribution Company Performance Excellence Award , recognizes outstanding performance in occupational health and safety, operations, finance and conservation; and contributions to the local community. This year it was awarded to Essex Powerlines for accomplishments that included prioritization of the necessary conversion work to simplify its distribution system, reduce inventory, shrink maintenance costs, and reduce its distribution losses for the benefit of customers. Essex Powerlines also donated over $8,000 to local charities through paperless billing campaigns, invested in youth and education programs, and volunteered staff time and resources at various local events.





The EDA proudly congratulates all award winners and nominees.

