A Desjardins initiative with all the non-financial home services under one roof

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - EspaceProprio is an easy way for current and future homeowners in Quebec to get support with everything from home renovations and maintenance to buying and selling property. This ecosystem includes DuProprio, RénoAssistance and Confia, a brand-new service that puts you in touch with trusted real estate brokers across Quebec. EspaceProprio has positioned itself as a reliable, neutral reference that provides access to tools, advice, and qualified professionals to support current and future homeowners.

"Owning a home is a big deal," said Desjardins Group President and CEO Guy Cormier. "EspaceProprio gives current and future homeowners a comprehensive lineup of non-financial services to help them make informed decisions. And in an inflationary market like ours, easy access to reliable resources is even more valuable and reassuring."

Everything under one roof

With Confia, DuProprio and RénoAssistance, EspaceProprio offers end-to-end personalized experience for maintaining, renovating, buying and selling property, whether it's a DIY project or not. An advisory service is also available to guide current and future homeowners towards the tools and professionals they need to achieve their goals.

Specialized content is also published on the mobile app and the EspaceProprio website as well as a customizable guide to simplify home maintenance. Another tool will be added in the coming months for estimating the market value of your property.

Marie-Claude Savard, radio host, speaker, author, philanthropist, Mom, and ambassador for the EspaceProprio ecosystem.

"I'm a big fan of real estate," said Marie-Claude. "Between selling a property with DuProprio, working with brokers and renovating my current home from top to bottom, I've gone through the full range of human emotions. But in the end, those experiences have made me a better homeowner. So, when I was asked to be a spokesperson for EspaceProprio, I knew right away it was a perfect fit. I'll be introducing you to the wonderful world of real estate and sharing my own story—including all my trials and errors."

EspaceProprio provides speedy access to a network of reliable, competent professionals. A trustworthy and abundant source of information, it aims to support and reassure current and future homeowners through their own journeys.

EspaceProprio is available to all residents of Quebec—free of charge with no strings attached. Fees related to professional renovations, sales, purchasing and maintenance services will be billed according to their respective terms and conditions.

About EspaceProprio

The EspaceProprio ecosystem was created in Quebec in 2022. With over 450 employees in Quebec and Ontario. EspaceProprio is a non-financial initiative of Desjardins Group that brings together a group of companies offering support services for current and future homeowners. The full lineup of EspaceProprio services includes DuProprio, which empowers homeowners to sell their homes broker free with assistance from a team of professionals, RenoAssistance, which provides made-to-measure support for renovating and maintaining residential and commercial properties1 and Confia, which recommends real estate brokers and partners who are dedicated to helping people buy and sell property. EspaceProprio's advisory service provides speedy access to a network of reliable, competent professionals.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $398.6 billion as at March 31, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

__________________________________________ 1Some exceptions apply.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Chantal Corbeil, Public Relations, Desjardins, 514-247-0465, [email protected]; Laurence Lafforgue-Lapointe, Communications and Public Relations Advisor, EspaceProprio, 514-583-1316, [email protected]