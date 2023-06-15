MONTRÉAL, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Since early June, Espace pour la vie's Nature Brigade has been making stops throughout the Island of Montréal and the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), offering free presentations in public spaces. Botany, astronomy, entomology, ecology and the environment are just some of the subjects covered by the presentation teams representing Espace pour la vie's five museums. The aim is to invite members of the public to explore biodiversity in their own neighbourhoods.

On tour all year!

The Nature Brigade will now be touring year-round (not only in summer) throughout Montréal Island and the CCM in indoor and outdoor public places. The main purpose of these interactions is to give the public the chance to learn more about the Montréal archipelago, its history, flora, fauna and urban tree canopy.

"By meeting with the public in their own neighbourhoods, particularly those in disadvantaged areas, we're trying to expose more people to the rich content of our museums, through interesting and entertaining presentations by our teams. Coming to meet the public where they live also helps us to become more aware of the obstacles that people face in taking action to protect nature. Together, we can work on specific solutions to help develop individual initiatives, for the benefit of all," explained Julie Jodoin, Director of Espace pour la vie.

"Under the guidance of our team of mediators, members of the public are invited to pay closer attention to their natural surroundings. We encourage everyone to take action to protect biodiversity and the environment and to live in harmony with the precious natural world all around us," says Isabelle St-Germain, director of the Biosphère and project leader at Espace pour la vie.

The Nature Brigade: a great opportunity to reconnect with nature in places that are also espaces pour la vie!

Espace pour la vie's Nature Brigade Free activities for the whole family Thursday to Sunday (cancelled in case of bad weather) View the schedule to find out where the Nature Brigade is stopping next.

In addition to the support of the Fondation Espace pour la vie, the Nature Brigade component of the Nature near you project is made possible thanks to the support of numerous partners, including the Fonds d'initiative et de rayonnement de la métropole, under the Secrétariat à la région métropolitaine and Hydro-Québec.

About Espace pour la vie

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

About Espace pour la vie Foundation

Espace pour la vie Foundation contributes financially to the scientific, educational, cultural, social and artistic development of Espace pour la vie and its five prestigious institutions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Jardin botanique, the Insectarium and the Planétarium. The Foundation's values are grounded in the respect for biodiversity and the appreciation of science and art as a means of bringing people closer to nature.

