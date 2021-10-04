Making nature even more accessible "Espace pour la vie aims to bring humans closer to nature. With the new Espace pour la vie Passport , we hope to make knowledge about nature and the vast heritage of our museums even more accessible, in a perspective of ecological transition and preservation of biodiversity ," said Julie Jodoin, interim director of Espace pour la vie. The passport makes it easier to discover the many fascinating activities offered year-round at the Espace pour la vie museums. No more reason to miss out on the blooms at the Jardin botanique, the latest show at the Planétarum Rio Tinto Alcan, the Biosphère's exhibitions or the penguins' pirouettes at the Biodôme.

One price, more outings!

With unlimited access to Espace pour la vie museums, planning activities is now easier. You can reserve the date and time of your visit online for free, as often as you like, using the digital passport. You'll get a quick return on your investment: in just three outings for a family at the regular rate, and even faster if you buy the passport before October 31!

Pre-sale from October 4 to 31, 2021



Solo Pass Valid for students, seniors and adults Multi Pass Valid for a maximum of 2 adults and 3* children (5 to 17 years old) Pre-sale - 15% discount From October 4 to 31 $68 + $25.50 for one child $119 *+ $25.50 per additional child Regular rate Starting November 1 $80 + $30 for one child $140 *+ $30 per additional child

A passport with benefits!

Unlimited access for one year to Espace pour la vie museums* (depending on capacity) *The Insectarium will be included in the offer as soon as it reopens.

15% discount on purchases at Espace pour la vie restaurants and stores

Discount on Day Camps (applicable on a stay for one child with the Solo Pass and on a stay for several children with the Multi Pass)

How the Espace pour la vie Passport works

1) Purchase the digital passport at espacepourlavie.ca, at a Espace pour la vie box office or at the Customer Contact Centre at [email protected] or by calling 514 868-3000;



2) Reserve your tickets (date and time of visit) through your user account;



3) Present your ticket and photo ID at the time of your visit.

Answers to all your questions

A complementary offer

You can also get your passport from an Espace pour la vie friendly organization: Amis du Biodôme de Montréal , Amis du Jardin botanique de Montréal , Société d'astronomie du Planétarium de Montréal and Amis de l'Insectarium .

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

SOURCE Espace pour la vie

For further information: Media contact: Marie-Joëlle Filion, Espace pour la vie, [email protected] / 514 443-6801

Related Links

espacepourlavie.ca

