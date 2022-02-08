Espace pour la vie - FOR A CHANGE OF SCENERY

At the Jardin botanique | Garden of Oddness Hidden inside the greenhouses of the Jardin botanique, there is a very special laboratory in which plants flourish luxuriantly, each one more peculiar than the next. The main greenhouse is populated by strange plants of all kinds—Giant, Enigmatic, Animal, Carnivorous, Succulent and Flamboyant—, all waiting to be discovered. As you wander through the greenhouse, you will get to gather information and clues that will enable you to create the strangest, most curious and dazzling plant of all! A fun and interactive experience you don't want to miss. Tuesday to Sunday 9 am to 5 pm - Open on Monday, February 28 for spring break La Presse, partner of the Garden of Oddness event

At the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan |The Adventures of Rosetta and Philae

The Rosetta spacecraft and its Philae lander set out on a very long journey through the solar system to discover the hidden secrets it holds. Their destination? The extravagantly named comet 67P/Churumov-Guerassimenko! During their adventure in space, Rosetta and Philae will show you how to go about exploring a comet up close. You will also discover all the scientific secrets behind these fascinating comets that have been called "dirty snowballs from space"! A Design & Data GmbH/ESA production

Starting February 26| 9 years old and up | 26 min

Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday, 9 am to 5:30 pm | Thursday to Saturday, 9 am to 8:30 pm - Open Monday, February 28 for spring break

At the Biodôme | Giant Animals on the Move

Oversized puppets, inspired by our animal species, will wander through the space surrounding the ecosystems. Don't miss this poetic walk, a waking dream for young and old alike.

Starting February 26

At 10:15 am, 11:15 am, 1:15 pm, 2:15 pm and 3:15 pm, in Entrance Hall

Open Monday, February 28 for spring break

| A world to discover

Among the animal and plant species living at the Biodôme, several have become big stars in the eyes of visitors including macaws, sloths and penguins. In the shadow of these beloved animals lie hidden species and environments that deserve to be discovered. Every day during the spring break, our educators will let you in on a little-known species or an extraordinary environment hidden in the Biodôme's ecosystems.

Starting February 26

10 am to 5 pm - Open Monday, February 28 for spring break



At the Biosphère

|Guided exploration of Mont Boullé

Discover the nature all around you in the company of a science educator on a guided hike on Mont Boullé, near the Biosphère.

Rendezvous in the lobby of the Museum

Tuesday to Sunday, (only in french)

2 to 3 pm - Reserved for Biosphère ticket holders

Open on Monday, February 28 for spring break

| Story Time

Children aged 3 to 5 will be drawn into a story on the theme of nature and the environment told by a Biosphère educator. This will be followed by a short handicraft activity and a free reading period.

Tuesday to Sunday

Daily at 10 am in French and 10:45 am in English

Open Monday, February 28 for spring break

| A space to relax and contemplate

End your visit to the Biosphère in style by relaxing on the 5th floor of the Biosphère. The room offers a breathtaking view of Parc Jean-Drapeau and Montréal. Equipped with two binocular telescopes, it's the perfect place to discuss your visit with family and friends while enjoying a spectacular view!

Tuesday to Sunday

Open Monday, February 28 for spring break

Health measures for our visitors Vaccine passport and photo ID are required for all visitors 13 years of age and older. Our museums are running at reduced capacity (50%) until further notice.

Espace pour la vie at home

Did you know that Espace pour la vie also offers a host of activities for children and adults to be done at home?

| Our podcasts

Listen to our new podcast My job, my Passion, my Biodôme and discover the very unique daily life of the experts at the Montréal Biodôme, online starting February 28. (In French only).

Children 7 to 9 will not be left behind with our youth podcasts (in French only) : Les insectes ont le cafard, Le salon littéraire des animaux, Radio Plantes and ASTRO BIEN, une agence de voyages intergalactiques.

| Missions Nature - 2nd and 3rd cycle of elementary school

A brand new virtual game that helps you to discover the Biodôme's species, their living environment and the links that unite them to ensure their protection. What better addition to a visit to the Biodôme!

(In French only)

| Espace pour la vie quizzes

Test your knowledge of the world of our museums with the Espace pour la vie quizzes. Choose from four questionnaires and take up the challenge, either alone, with family or friends simultaneously!

| There's more…

Discover a variety of other activities on the Young Inquiring Minds page of the Espace pour la vie website: videos, educational programs, activities, experiments, stories... Everything children and parents need to expand their knowledge!

Treat yourself to our museums! The new Espace pour la vie Passport provides unlimited access for one year to our five museums: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Jardin botanique, the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. and the Insectarium once it reopens. Available in digital format, the passport is affordable and offers several benefits to holders. It is sure to please families, adults, students and nature enthusiasts.

