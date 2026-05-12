MONTREAL, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie is proud to highlight the 25th anniversary of the First Nations Garden. The Garden holds a symbolic significance while also providing a vibrant space filled with life that pays tribute to Indigenous knowledge and culture, as well as the relationship that Indigenous peoples here in Quebec have to the land.

First Nations Garden Pond (CNW Group/Espace pour la vie Montreal) Covered bridge in the First Nations Garden Pond (CNW Group/Espace pour la vie Montreal)

Of the three cultural gardens nestled at the heart of the Jardin botanique, the idea behind the First Nations Garden was first thought up by Brother Marie-Victorin, though it remained an unfulfilled dream in his lifetime. He did indeed have plans to create a space dedicated to indigenous medicinal plants. But he ran out of time to see the project through.

At long last, and after three years of work, 2.5 hectares were inaugurated in 2001.The Garden was co-created with several Indigenous community members, making it an ambitious and innovative project for its time. The First Nations Garden was the first project of its size in Quebec dedicated to Indigenous peoples.

A space where knowledge is kept alive

Over the past 25 years, the First Nations Garden has introduced thousands of visitors to the rich ecological knowledge held by Indigenous cultures. The Garden reflects the deep ties Indigenous people have to the land and celebrates an Indigenous worldview rooted in reciprocity, respect, and responsibility for all living things.

The First Nations Garden is also a meeting place that brings people together and provides a space for learning, dialogue, and sharing. The Garden's vitality and value have been sustained for the past 25 years thanks to the communities and artists that have contributed to it.

Our anniversary programming

To celebrate our 25-year anniversary, Espace pour la vie will be offering programming throughout the summer that will highlight important events that raise awareness as well as commemorative events. Several festive and artistic activities will also be offered, including:

Guided tours - Introduction to the Firsts peoples of Quebec , that will be offered till October 31. Visitors will have the opportunity learn more about the First Nations and Inuit living in Quebec and learn from their in-depth knowledge about plants.

, that will be offered till October 31. Visitors will have the opportunity learn more about the First Nations and Inuit living in Quebec and learn from their in-depth knowledge about plants. Telling Our Story- The Territory , an exhibition featuring photo and audio installations that will be set up along the lush paths of the cultural garden, creating an open-air gallery. Till October 31.

, an exhibition featuring photo and audio installations that will be set up along the lush paths of the cultural garden, creating an open-air gallery. Till October 31. National Indigenous Peoples' Day will be celebrated on 21 June, from 12.30 pm to 5 pm. The programme includes traditional dances, a performance by the Bear Lodge Singers – a group of singers from seven nations – an Indigenous craft market, and tastings of annedda tea and bannnock bites.

will be celebrated on 21 June, from 12.30 pm to 5 pm. The programme includes traditional dances, a performance by the Bear Lodge Singers – a group of singers from seven nations – an Indigenous craft market, and tastings of annedda tea and bannnock bites. An activity that will be offered between June 27 and August 24: The Indigenous Art of Connecting with Nature . It will highlight the way Indigenous cultures use Indigenous art to honour Mother Earth, convey stories, and stay connected to the living.

. It will highlight the way Indigenous cultures use Indigenous art to honour Mother Earth, convey stories, and stay connected to the living. Atanukan, a play celebrating Indigenous voices, that will be presented in the Jardin Botanique's auditorium on July 4. The play conveys living heritage that is rich in poetry and universal values such as sharing, helping, and respecting living things.

celebrating Indigenous voices, that will be presented in the Jardin Botanique's auditorium on July 4. The play conveys living heritage that is rich in poetry and universal values such as sharing, helping, and respecting living things. A new way to experience the First Nations Garden during Gardens of Light in September. To celebrate the Garden's 25 th anniversary, visitors will be able to explore its paths at night and observe five key scenes set to pulsating rhythms, gestures, dancing shadows, roots, and voices from ten First Nations and Inuit communities inviting us to gather and celebrate.

in September. To celebrate the Garden's 25 anniversary, visitors will be able to explore its paths at night and observe five key scenes set to pulsating rhythms, gestures, dancing shadows, roots, and voices from ten First Nations and Inuit communities inviting us to gather and celebrate. Artworks by Indigenous artists that will be featured throughout the Garden for the Contemporary Native Art Biennial.

For more information about our programming: the 25th anniversary of the First Nations Garden

A garden for our times

There are more than 300 different plant species growing in the First Nations Garden. Hundreds of trees and thousands of shrubs, perennials, and grasses were planted to make the Garden what it is today. Winding along paths inspired by natural landscapes, you'll find sections of Laurentian forest, coniferous forest, tundra, and peatlands.

In the deciduous forest , you'll spot trees such as the sugar maple, black ash, oak, walnut, hazelnut, and white pine--a symbol of peace. A space has also been made to grow the three sisters (corn, beans, and squash), a staple in traditional Wendate and Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) diets.

, you'll spot trees such as the sugar maple, black ash, oak, walnut, hazelnut, and white pine--a symbol of peace. A space has also been made to grow the three sisters (corn, beans, and squash), a staple in traditional Wendate and Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) diets. In the coniferous forest , you'll find black spruce trees, balsam firs, larches, and birch trees. Sphagnum moss, lichen, and small shrubs such as Labrador tea cover the forest floor. Since time immemorial, the Cree, Algonquin, Atikamekw, Innu, and Naskapi Nations have lived in this vast forest.

, you'll find black spruce trees, balsam firs, larches, and birch trees. Sphagnum moss, lichen, and small shrubs such as Labrador tea cover the forest floor. Since time immemorial, the Cree, Algonquin, Atikamekw, Innu, and Naskapi Nations have lived in this vast forest. In the tundra, the land the Inuit in Nunavik call home, dwarf trees, berry bushes, and grasses grow on top of rock. In the taiga, black spruce trees grow in spongy soil covered in lichen and moss. The Cree, Innu, and Naskapi Nations, who are the northernmost peoples from the Algonquin language family, have traditionally lived in the taiga.

A true commitment

Since its inauguration, the Jardin des Premières-Nations has counted on the involvement of Indigenous cultural figures and facilitators from different Nations. Over the years, more than fifty individuals have shared their knowledge, their stories, and their relationship to the land with thousands of visitors.

The Garden's 25th anniversary is an occasion for Espace pour la vie to reassert its commitment to working with Indigenous communities and to providing a platform that uplifts Indigenous voices, knowledge, and perspectives.

Quotes

"For 25 years, the First Nations Garden has been a meeting place that brings people together and provides a space for learning and sharing, guided by the communities and artists that have contributed to it. The garden is a unique space that encourages us to listen, learn, and grow together. In celebrating this anniversary, we are also reasserting our commitment to centering Indigenous voices and building lasting relationships rooted in respect and collaboration." – Gabrielle Rousseau-Bélanger, Responsable de l'environnement, de la transition écologique et des espaces verts

"This garden has always encouraged us to slow down, listen, and learn. Thanks to knowledge that has been shared with immense generosity, the garden is a space that is full of life, and it is a privilege to care for this space that exists thanks to the trust that has been built with Indigenous communities." - Julie Jodoin, directrice Espace pour la vie, grands parcs et Mont-Royal

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of Espace pour la vie's mission. The Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique, and Planétarium are all part of Espace pour la vie. Together, these Montreal institutions make up the most important natural sciences museum complex in Canada. Each year, they welcome nearly 2.5 million people. In light of the ongoing issues our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to grow its impact by prioritizing dialogue with communities and by organizing initiatives that foster community engagement and help the public make socioecological transitions.

Press release (photos)

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Media inquiries: Roy & Turner Communications, Chloé Rossi, 514 652-6478, [email protected]; Espace pour la vie, Anne Bourgoin, 438 346-0542, [email protected]